NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, May 23 (game #81)

The NYT's Strands word game is still in beta, which means its status as a bonafide member of the publisher's Games site, alongside the likes of Wordle and Connections, is yet to be confirmed. I hope it does get full status, because it's really good fun: taxing without being impossible, and offering a slightly different challenge from day to day.

I found today's to be a pretty tough one, and if you do too then you'll find some helpful hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #81) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… No dice!

NYT Strands today (game #81) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • CHARD • BITE • ARCH • REST • WRIST • PHONE

NYT Strands today (game #81) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • My turn!

NYT Strands today (game #81) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #81) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #81, are…

MAFIA

TWISTER

CHARADES

CELEBRITY

TELEPHONE

SPANGRAM: PARTYGAMES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Cultural differences might well have come into play here; I'm based in the UK, and had never heard of three of the five PARTYGAMES listed as answers, with only CHARADES and TWISTER being among the entertainment options back when I was a kid. Equally, it might be an age thing; maybe the likes of CELEBRITY and TELEPHONE have only become popular in recent years.

Either way, I struggled with this one, even once I found the spangram. That in itself proved difficult. I'd uncovered MAFIA by accident, and could see the word 'games' too. But when I played that, it didn't turn blue (or yellow), so I dismissed it.

It was only when I spotted TWISTER – also by accident – that I realized what the concept was, and returned to find PARTYGAMES. Coming up with CHARADES was easy, but the others required a certain amount of trial and error before I eventually found them all.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 22 May, game #80)

BASIL

SAGE

THYME

PARSLEY

ROSEMARY

CORIANDER

SPANGRAM: HERBGARDEN