NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, May 23 (game #81)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
The NYT's Strands word game is still in beta, which means its status as a bonafide member of the publisher's Games site, alongside the likes of Wordle and Connections, is yet to be confirmed. I hope it does get full status, because it's really good fun: taxing without being impossible, and offering a slightly different challenge from day to day.
I found today's to be a pretty tough one, and if you do too then you'll find some helpful hints below.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #81) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… No dice!
NYT Strands today (game #81) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• CHARD
• BITE
• ARCH
• REST
• WRIST
• PHONE
NYT Strands today (game #81) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• My turn!
NYT Strands today (game #81) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: left, 5th row
• Last: bottom, 4th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #81) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #81, are…
- MAFIA
- TWISTER
- CHARADES
- CELEBRITY
- TELEPHONE
- SPANGRAM: PARTYGAMES
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
Cultural differences might well have come into play here; I'm based in the UK, and had never heard of three of the five PARTYGAMES listed as answers, with only CHARADES and TWISTER being among the entertainment options back when I was a kid. Equally, it might be an age thing; maybe the likes of CELEBRITY and TELEPHONE have only become popular in recent years.
Either way, I struggled with this one, even once I found the spangram. That in itself proved difficult. I'd uncovered MAFIA by accident, and could see the word 'games' too. But when I played that, it didn't turn blue (or yellow), so I dismissed it.
It was only when I spotted TWISTER – also by accident – that I realized what the concept was, and returned to find PARTYGAMES. Coming up with CHARADES was easy, but the others required a certain amount of trial and error before I eventually found them all.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 22 May, game #80)
- BASIL
- SAGE
- THYME
- PARSLEY
- ROSEMARY
- CORIANDER
- SPANGRAM: HERBGARDEN
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
