NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Monday, December 23 (game #295)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #295) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pass the eggnog

NYT Strands today (game #295) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BRING

BEAR

DRAY

PEEP

BARD

MAIN

NYT Strands today (game #295) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Festive taste

NYT Strands today (game #295) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 1st column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #295) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #295, are…

COCOA

GINGERBREAD

CRANBERRY

PEPPERMINT

SPANGRAM: HOLIDAY FLAVOR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Call me fussym but I’m not a great fan of raw eggs in drinks and just the idea of them makes me feel suddenly queasy – so, yes I will pass on the eggnog.

Every other Christmas/HOLIDAY FLAVOR then I am all in, although my favorite – cinnamon – hasn’t made today’s short and sweet Strands. Which is odd, as you’d surely rank it higher in the list than PEPPERMINT, which has 12 months of the year to star on people’s taste buds thanks to its domination of the gum and toothpaste markets. Mmmmm… the holiday flavor of toothpaste.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 22 December, game #294)

SNOW

BELLS

GLISTENING

WALKING

SLEIGH

SPANGRAM: WINTER WONDERLAND