NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Monday, December 23 (game #561)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #560) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOAT

U

BOWL

M

THOU

CREW

V

YOU

8

EWE

SCOOP

GLUE

TUESDAY

K

GRAND

YEW

NYT Connections today (game #561) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Soundalikes

Soundalikes GREEN: T-shirts

T-shirts BLUE: Money slang

Money slang PURPLE: “Man” would be another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #561) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HOMOPHONES

GREEN: NECKLINES

BLUE: WAYS TO EXPRESS 1,000

PURPLE: SUPER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #561) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #561, are…

YELLOW: HOMOPHONES EWE, U, YEW, YOU

EWE, U, YEW, YOU GREEN: NECKLINES BOAT, CREW, SCOOP, V

BOAT, CREW, SCOOP, V BLUE: WAYS TO EXPRESS 1,000 GRAND, K, M, THOU

GRAND, K, M, THOU PURPLE: SUPER 8, BOWL, GLUE, TUESDAY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I knew today was going to be a tough one when I saw the M, U, 8, and K and so it proved, for me at least, as I struggled with a mind block after getting HOMOPHONES.

Had SUPER included Man instead of TUESDAY I would have got there. Living in the UK, our Tuesdays are just your regular Tuesdays and none have ever been described as Super. It’s probably the last day of the week that should be described as “Super”. Monday you have the hope of a fresh week and new possibilities, Wednesday you’re nearly over the midweek hump, Thursday is virtually Friday and Friday is almost Saturday – an actual Super day.

THOU also threw me, as I got stuck on the archaic pronunciation, rather than WAYS TO EXPRESS 1,000, and M confused me too, with my mind going to the James Bond character before the Roman numerals – something the Super BOWL uses to differentiate between years.

