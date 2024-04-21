NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, April 22 (game #50)

It's time for your Monday instalment of NYT Strands, the word game that challenges you to solve a kind of leveled-up wordsearch.

Today's puzzle is not too bad, in my experience, but if you need hints to help you then scroll down and you'll find a selection.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #50) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Character class

NYT Strands today (game #50) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • SASH • SORE • BORN • NASTY • TASK • NIGHT

NYT Strands today (game #50) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Dungeons and dragons

NYT Strands today (game #50) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: left, 3rd row • End: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #50) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #50, are…

KNIGHT

MAGE

BARD

ROGUE

SORCERER

ASSASSIN

HUNTER

SPANGRAM: FANTASY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

That's more like it. After I really struggled to solve yesterday's Strands and ended up needing two hints, I found this to be a lot more straightforward. That said, you may well not have done – because how easy it was for you will have depended on your knowledge of the fantasy genre. Mine is pretty strong, so once I found KNIGHT and then MAGE, both of which relatively obvious, I was able to knock them off one by one with no mishaps.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

