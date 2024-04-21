NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, April 22 (game #50)
It's time for your Monday instalment of NYT Strands, the word game that challenges you to solve a kind of leveled-up wordsearch.
Today's puzzle is not too bad, in my experience, but if you need hints to help you then scroll down and you'll find a selection.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #50) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Character class
NYT Strands today (game #50) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• SASH
• SORE
• BORN
• NASTY
• TASK
• NIGHT
NYT Strands today (game #50) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Dungeons and dragons
NYT Strands today (game #50) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: left, 3rd row
• End: right, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #50) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #50, are…
- KNIGHT
- MAGE
- BARD
- ROGUE
- SORCERER
- ASSASSIN
- HUNTER
- SPANGRAM: FANTASY
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
That's more like it. After I really struggled to solve yesterday's Strands and ended up needing two hints, I found this to be a lot more straightforward. That said, you may well not have done – because how easy it was for you will have depended on your knowledge of the fantasy genre. Mine is pretty strong, so once I found KNIGHT and then MAGE, both of which relatively obvious, I was able to knock them off one by one with no mishaps.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 21 April, game #49)
- DRIVE
- SPEAK
- CRAWL
- MARRY
- VOTE
- GRADUATE
- RETIRE
- SPANGRAM: MILESTONES
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
