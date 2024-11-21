NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, November 21 (game #263)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #263) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You're getting warm

NYT Strands today (game #263) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MINE

ROOM

BARE

POKE

MANE

FINE

NYT Strands today (game #263) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Watch the flames dance

NYT Strands today (game #263) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #263) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #263, are…

POKER

CHIMNEY

BROOM

FLUE

HEARTH

SCREEN

MANTEL

SPANGRAM: FIREPLACE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This will date me, but does anyone else remember those wonderful Busytown and Lowly Worm books by Richard Scarry? I loved these as kids, poring over the illustrations in search of all of the different named objects and characters. Playing Strands sometimes feels like a similar exercise. "Today's theme, children, is FIREPLACE. Now name as many words as you can that are related. Yes, CHIMNEY, that's a good one. Oh well done, you got BROOM!"

That is the point of Strands, I guess, but equally it's more challenging when the puzzle is a little more creative – for instance when it involves pairs of things, or phrases, or logic in some way. Just naming things is a lot easier, and Strands is not a difficult game at the best of times. We're 250-plus games in now, and I don't think I've ever failed one. Contrast that with Connections, where I fail regularly, and you can see the problem.

Anyway, there's no major problem with today's game, it's just a little straightforward to hold the attention for longer than a few minutes. Maybe that's no bad thing, given how busy we all are, though.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 20 November, game #262)

LITTER

BONE

COLLAR

KIBBLE

BALL

LASER

CATNIP

SPANGRAM: PETSUPPLIES