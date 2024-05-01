NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, May 2 (game #60)

Another day, another chance to solve the NYT's fiendishly difficult new word game Strands. OK, maybe 'fiendishly difficult' is an exaggeration – but it definitely can be tough. If you're a little stumped by today's game you can scroll down for some hopefully helpful hints to get you going.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #60) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What's my line?

NYT Strands today (game #60) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • BRAIN • SHIP • KNOCK • CLOWN • FISH • PRANK

NYT Strands today (game #60) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • You won't spot this pattern

NYT Strands today (game #60) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: left, 7th row • End: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #60) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #60, are…

CLOWNFISH

SKUNK

CHIPMUNK

TIGER

BUMBLEBEE

ZEBRA

SPANGRAM: STRIPED

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I blame myself (a little) for my difficulty in solving today's Strands puzzle. The clue – What's my line? – is quite obtuse, admittedly, but when I found CLOWNFISH early on I should have put two and two together. Instead – and please go easy on me, I was feeling a little tired when I played – I got hung up on thinking it was a reference to Finding Nemo. I know, I know… but it seemed to fit at the time.

My task wasn't helped by finding SKUNK and then CHIPMUNK next, because I wouldn't associate either of those with being striped. In fact, they further convinced me that this was something about animated animals. What a fool.

It was only when I uncovered TIGER and BUMBLEBEE – still purely by chance at this stage – that things became clearer. I had revealed so much of the board by now that I could hardly fail to miss STRIPED, and the other answers followed soon after.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 1 May, game #59)

THIMBLE

IRON

SHIP

WHEELBARROW

RACECAR

PENGUIN

SPANGRAM: MONOPOLY