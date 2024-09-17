NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, September 18 (game #199)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #199) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Handy helpers

NYT Strands today (game #199) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LIVE

LIVER

LIVID

WEAR

CLOSE

CLOSET

NYT Strands today (game #199) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Essential DIY collection

NYT Strands today (game #199) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 7th row Last: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #199) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #199, are…

KNIFE

PLIERS

HAMMER

SCREWDRIVER

WRENCH

LEVEL

SPANGRAM: TOOLCHEST

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Deep in my shed, behind assorted boxes, no-longer-working gadgets and unneeded cables, covered in dust and surrounded by oh-so-many spiders there is a box. That box contains my DIY tools. There is a HAMMER, a rusty one admittedly, but it's there all the same. There are many SCREWDRIVERs, some of which I even occasionally use. There is a LEVEL, a KNIFE, a couple of WRENCHes and some PLIERS – the latter of which are entirely rusted up and now useless.

So, solving this Strands puzzle was simply a matter of me thinking about what lurks within my TOOLCHEST. I didn't actually go out there and look – because a) that would be cheating, b) it would be far more effort than I was willing to put in this early in the day and c) those spiders. So. Many. Spiders.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

