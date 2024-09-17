NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, September 18 (game #465)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #465) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DROOP

DEMO

STOOP

GOOF

BLOOPER

SNOOP

DOPE

SCOOP

DECK

DISH

HIGHLIGHT

LAD

SIZZLE

YARD

INFO

PORCH

NYT Connections today (game #465) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Outdoor meeting place

Outdoor meeting place Green: Special knowledge

Special knowledge Blue: Instagram has them too

Instagram has them too Purple: SCOOB would be another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #465) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GATHERING SPOT OUTSIDE A RESIDENCE

GREEN: LOWDOWN

BLUE: KINDS OF REELS

PURPLE: CARTOON DOGS MINUS “Y”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #465) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #465, are…

YELLOW: GATHERING SPOT OUTSIDE A RESIDENCE DECK, PORCH, STOOP, YARD

DECK, PORCH, STOOP, YARD GREEN: LOWDOWN DISH, DOPE, INFO, SCOOP

DISH, DOPE, INFO, SCOOP BLUE: KINDS OF REELS BLOOPER, DEMO, HIGHLIGHT, SIZZLE

BLOOPER, DEMO, HIGHLIGHT, SIZZLE PURPLE: CARTOON DOGS MINUS “Y” DROOP, GOOF, LAD, SNOOP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Something-minus-a-letter is a favorite Connections type for purple, so I always try to spot it. Solving purple isn't always necessary, but these types are generally easier to answer than some other kinds, because you don't need much specialist knowledge – just the ability to add a letter and form some other words. And so it was today, with SNOOP(Y), DROOP(Y), GOOF(Y) and LAD(Y) all being CARTOON DOGS MINUS “Y”.

Completing purple meant that I didn't have to worry so much about the other groups, because I only needed two of the three (supposedly) easier ones. I got them in the form of KINDS OF REELS (blue) and GATHERING SPOT OUTSIDE A RESIDENCE (yellow), meaning I kept my streak for another day.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 17 September, game #464)

YELLOW: GET EXCITED, WITH "UP" AMP, FIRE, HYPE, PSYCH

AMP, FIRE, HYPE, PSYCH GREEN: KINDS OF SHOES FLAT, MULE, PUMP, SLIDE

FLAT, MULE, PUMP, SLIDE BLUE: LEGISLATIVE ROLES CHAIR, LEADER, SPEAKER, WHIP

CHAIR, LEADER, SPEAKER, WHIP PURPLE: NAME HOMOPHONES DUG, MATTE, MIC, PEAT