NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, January 14 (game #317)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #317) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Bundle up

NYT Strands today (game #317) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GLOBE

SWAP

TRAIN

TART

CARE

THESE

NYT Strands today (game #317) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Seasonal garments

NYT Strands today (game #317) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 5th column Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #317) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #317, are…

PARKA

SCARF

JACKET

GLOVES

MITTENS

BEANIE

SPANGRAM: WINTER CLOTHES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I feel today's Strands was missing the most essential of WINTER CLOTHES – ear muffs. They’re a game changer.

According to outdoorsman and author Alfred Wainwright “there is no such thing as bad weather, just unsuitable clothing”.

When you consider that this statement was made in 1973, long before the multiple advances in cold weather clothing, it’s an even bolder statement.

Wainwright – who made his name writing and illustrating walking guides to the north of England – was thinking of a woolen sweater, flat cap and a pipe rather than a base layer made from polyamide yarn infused with coffee-bean shells, SmartWool socks, a Thinsulate mid layer, a Thermoball jacket and a pair of GoreTex pants.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

