NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Tuesday, January 14 (game #583)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #583) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WORKING

SESSION

BODY

CROWD

PUFFING

RUNNING

SWANK

FLASH

SITTING

ACTIVE

GULLY

PERIOD

STRAP

MEETING

FUNCTIONAL

LENS

NYT Connections today (game #583) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: In service

In service GREEN: Timely

Timely BLUE: Snap happy

Snap happy PURPLE: Feathered friends + 1

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #583) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OPERATING

GREEN: TERM

BLUE: THINGS IN A CAMERA KIT

PURPLE: BIRD PLUS LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #583) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #583, are…

YELLOW: OPERATING ACTIVE, FUNCTIONAL, RUNNING, WORKING

ACTIVE, FUNCTIONAL, RUNNING, WORKING GREEN: TERM MEETING, PERIOD, SESSION, SITTING

MEETING, PERIOD, SESSION, SITTING BLUE: THINGS IN A CAMERA KIT BODY, FLASH, LENS, STRAP

BODY, FLASH, LENS, STRAP PURPLE: BIRD PLUS LETTER CROWD, GULLY, PUFFING, SWANK

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I got my answers a little back to front today, not seeing the yellow group OPERATING until second last. Although I’m kicking myself that I didn’t spot the word trickery employed for purple’s BIRD PLUS LETTER, the truth is I could have stared at those words forever without seeing the cunning connection. Instead I wasted time thinking SWANK, FLASH and FUNCTIONAL were fashion styles.

THINGS IN A CAMERA KIT seemed a little clunky, as all of that quartet is usually one single thing rather than a “kit”, but LENS and FLASH seemed linked and STRAP and BODY made sense.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 13 January, game #582)

YELLOW: TEACH COACH, GUIDE, SCHOOL, TRAIN

COACH, GUIDE, SCHOOL, TRAIN GREEN: CACHE BANK, POOL, RESERVE, STORE

BANK, POOL, RESERVE, STORE BLUE: DRIVING INSTRUCTOR DIRECTIVES BRAKE, PARK, SIGNAL, TURN

BRAKE, PARK, SIGNAL, TURN PURPLE: WORM BOOK, EARTH, GLOW, INCH