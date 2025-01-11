NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, January 11 (game #314)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #314) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Say when …

NYT Strands today (game #314) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WIND

VIBE

WORK

NINE

MATE

GILT

NYT Strands today (game #314) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Natural schedule

NYT Strands today (game #314) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 5th row Last side: left, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #314) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #314, are…

DAWN

DUSK

NOON

EVENING

MORNING

DAYBREAK

TWILIGHT

SPANGRAM: TIMING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s Strands was a nice one, but to make up for it the setters made us earn our crust by putting the words in a couple of interesting switchbacks – it was almost therapeutic. Hands up if you tried to tap out Daylight instead of DAYBREAK (I may have done this, cough).

I’m a TWILIGHT kind of person – not the sexy vampires – it’s the classic procrastinator's time of day, the regret of the daytime wasted, the promise of an evening to come when you can forget about the daytime wasted.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

