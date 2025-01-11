NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Saturday, January 11 (game #580)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #580) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CONVERSE

SUPREME

FOOD

NETWORK

SURFING

KANGAROO

TABLE

TENNIS

MATRIX

BREAKING

TRAMPOLINE

GRID

CIRCULATE

TAEKWONDO

ARRAY

MINGLE

NYT Connections today (game #580) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Everything in its place

Everything in its place GREEN: Working the room

Working the room BLUE: New gold medals

New gold medals PURPLE: See you in ….

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #580) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DISPLAY OF ROWS AND COLUMNS

GREEN: THINGS TO DO AT A WORK EVENT

BLUE: OLYMPIC EVENTS SINCE 2000

PURPLE: -_COURT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #580) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #580, are…

YELLOW: DISPLAY OF ROWS AND COLUMNS ARRAY, GRID, MATRIX, TABLE

ARRAY, GRID, MATRIX, TABLE GREEN: THINGS TO DO AT A WORK EVENT CIRCULATE, CONVERSE, MINGLE, NETWORK

CIRCULATE, CONVERSE, MINGLE, NETWORK BLUE: OLYMPIC EVENTS SINCE 2000 BREAKING, SURFING, TAEKWONDO, TRAMPOLINE

BREAKING, SURFING, TAEKWONDO, TRAMPOLINE PURPLE: -_COURT FOOD, KANGAROO, SUPREME, TENNIS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Seeing SURFING and BREAKING, TABLE and TENNIS, and CONVERSE and SUPREME (two clothing brands) gave me a brief pause, but I managed to complete today’s puzzle in record time.

The only thing that slowed me down was the list of Olympic Events. Thinking it was about recently introduced sports I immediately clicked BREAKING, which was introduced at Paris 2024, and TAEKWONDO which debuted in Sydney. But I incorrectly chose TENNIS, which was actually one of the original Summer Olympics events from 1896 to 1924 before taking a 60-year break and returning in 1988.

Sadly, breaking won’t be part of the LA Games of 2028, joining a long list of discarded events including Tug-of-War, architecture, deer shooting and sculpture. Incredibly, American competitor Walter Winans was triumphant at both of the latter events, winning gold at London 1908 for shooting a running deer from 100 meters and at Paris 1912 for his horse figurine.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 10 January, game #579)

YELLOW: BE CONTINGENT (ON) DEPEND, HINGE, RELY, REST

DEPEND, HINGE, RELY, REST GREEN: "CALM DOWN" CHILL, EASY, ENOUGH, RELAX

CHILL, EASY, ENOUGH, RELAX BLUE: INGREDIENTS IN AN OLD FASHIONED BITTERS, ORANGE, RYE, SUGAR

BITTERS, ORANGE, RYE, SUGAR PURPLE: FEATURED IN THE MONTY HALL PROBLEM CAR, DOOR, GOAT, HOST