NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, August 10 (game #160)

Strands is the NYT's newest word game, now several months into what will hopefully be a long run. It can be tricky, though, so scroll down for my hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #160) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Not just for poking

NYT Strands today (game #160) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LIKE

CLICK

SHOE

SIZZLE

WINE

MINE

NYT Strands today (game #160) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Twiggy

NYT Strands today (game #160) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 2nd row Last: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #160) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #160, are…

HOCKEY

CONTROL

LICORICE

MEMORY

SWIZZLE

CINNAMON

SPANGRAM: STICKS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Though this Strands puzzle isn't difficult as such, I found it impossible to get started without using a hint; the theme clue, 'Not just for poking', was simply too vague. Yes, of course it makes sense in hindsight… but that's not much use now!

Once I had that first word, HOCKEY, things were a lot easier. CONTROL stood out at the bottom of the board, the spangram, STICK was also rather obvious, and by that stage it was simply a case of fitting words into the board.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

