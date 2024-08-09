NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, August 10 (game #426)

It's the weekend, and it's time to play Connections once again. There are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #426) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STRAWBERRY

MILK

OFFICE

RUN

BLONDE

ROSE

WORK

TEAMS

JOBS

FUNCTION

EDGE

MARS

WINDOWS

VICE

DEVIL

OPERATE

NYT Connections today (game #426) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: All one color

All one color Green: Do what it's supposed to

Do what it's supposed to Blue: Not Apple

Not Apple Purple: Story of their life

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #426) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE RED

GREEN: BE IN COMMISSION

BLUE: MICROSOFT PRODUCTS

PURPLE: BIOPICS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #426) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #426, are…

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE RED DEVIL, MARS, ROSE, STRAWBERRY

DEVIL, MARS, ROSE, STRAWBERRY GREEN: BE IN COMMISSION FUNCTION, OPERATE, RUN, WORK

FUNCTION, OPERATE, RUN, WORK BLUE: MICROSOFT PRODUCTS EDGE, OFFICE, TEAMS, WINDOWS

EDGE, OFFICE, TEAMS, WINDOWS PURPLE: BIOPICS BLONDE, JOBS, MILK, VICE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This was a harder edition of Connections, with one group I would never have solved other than by default, and a couple of others that I had to ponder for some time.

Purple, the 'biopics' group, was the one I'd never have got – in hindsight I have heard of a couple of them, but the connection between them would just not have occurred to me. Fortunately, I did solve the others, but it took me quite a while to spot that MARS, ROSE, STRAWBERRY and DEVIL are all 'things that are red'. This was the yellow group – so supposedly the easiest – but for whatever reason my brain didn't put them together until I'd stared at the board for about 5 minutes!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 9 August, game #425)

YELLOW: NOT PRESENT ABSENT, ELSEWHERE, GONE, MIA

ABSENT, ELSEWHERE, GONE, MIA GREEN: SUPPORTER ADVOCATE, CHAMPION, CHEERLEADER, EXPONENT

ADVOCATE, CHAMPION, CHEERLEADER, EXPONENT BLUE: ROCK GENRES GLAM, GOTH, METAL, PUNK

GLAM, GOTH, METAL, PUNK PURPLE: SHOCK ___ HORROR, JOCK, VALUE, WAVE