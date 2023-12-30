You can save big on an Oculus Quest 2 and kick-start 2024 with a VR adventure

Didn't get the VR headset you were hoping to get this Christmas? Or decided you want to start 2024 off right by going on some VR adventures? Well, you're in luck as the Oculus Quest 2 – Meta’s excellent standalone VR device – is $50/£50-off right now as part of this year's after-Christmas sales.

This means that you can get the 128GB model for $249.99 at Target – instead of $299.99 – or, for those of you in the UK, you can get the same Quest 2 version from Currys for £249.99. The same deal is also live at other retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

Unfortunately, these savings aren’t quite as good as the best deals from Black Friday – which also net you cash back or a gift card worth $50/£50 – but it’s nevertheless a great saving.

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): was $299 now $249 at Target

Meta's Oculus Quest 2 was, until recently, our favorite VR headset and right now it's down to just $249.99. That's a whole $50-off. We've seen better deals during Black Friday, but this is still a great price. With this gadget, you'll be able to jump into an incredible selection of VR games and apps available on the Quest platform and finally see how much fun VR can be without breaking the bank.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): was £299.99 now £249.99 at Currys

Meta's Oculus Quest 2 is currently £50 off at Currys making this an excellent time to buy the VR headset for an even more budget-friendly price. We have seen better deals on this VR gadget before (Very's best Black Friday deal gave you this saving plus £50 cash back) but this is still a big saving that you might not want to miss out on.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a solid VR gadget but honestly, I think you should get a Meta Quest 3 instead. Even if it isn't discounted right now.

There are reasons to still go for the Oculus Quest 2. It's a lot cheaper which is excellent for people on a tight budget, for those who aren't sure they'll use VR all that much, or if you're getting the headset for someone who's rough with their toys. But in general the Quest 3 is just better. A lot better.

The graphics are a massive leap forward, the Quest 3's mixed reality is great, and the gadget feels comfier to wear too. You'll even get a free copy of one of the best VR games ever: Asgard's Wrath 2. If you can afford it get the Quest 3 (and use our Quest 3 guide for newbies to get off to a great start).

Meta Quest 3: $499 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 isn’t currently discounted, but you can get a free digital copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 when you buy the headset before January 27, 2024.

If you’d rather not shop at Amazon the same offer is available from Walmart, Best Buy, and Target as well as others.

Meta Quest 3: £479.99 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 only just launched so discounts are practically non-existent. There is still a deal on though; if you order the headset before January 27, 2024, and activate it before February 9, 2024, you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free.

If you’d rather shop elsewhere the same deal is available at Very, Currys, and Game among others.

