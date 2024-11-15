I don't believe it, the Meta Quest 3S got a Black Friday price cut

Despite only launching in October, the Meta Quest 3S already got a price drop as part of this year's Black Friday deals – making Meta’s best cheap VR headset a little more affordable.

Before you get too excited, the price cuts are small ones; specifically, the Meta Quest 3S (256GB) is now £359 – saving you just £20.99 – while the Meta Quest 3S (128GB) is £275 – saving you only £14.99. That said, the savings are a little bigger when you consider that the Meta Quest 3S also comes with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, one of the best VR games ever.

I’m shocked the Meta Quest 3S got a price drop even if it isn't massive so this is a deal you’ll probably want to take advantage of while you can. However, I still think the suped-up Meta Quest 3 is the one to choose.

As a quick aside, Amazon says the Meta Quest 3 is 24% off right now. That’s true if you’re looking at the £619.99 price tag it had earlier this year, but it actually got discounted to £469.99 when the Quest 3S launched so Amazon’s ‘deal’ is just the RRP minus 99p.

This deal, even as a small discount, is a big surprise given the freshness of the Meta Quest 3S. I had expected we wouldn’t get any discounts, and while I’m now hesitating in my belief we won’t see more, it’d be seriously strange for the Meta headset to get a further cost reduction.

I don’t want to say that for certain, but honestly if I didn’t have a Quest 3S already and wanted one I’d be jumping on this saving while I can. The only better deal you might see is a bundle with an accessory or two. However, if you weren’t planning to buy those accessories then that kind of bundle might not be a good deal for you after all.

