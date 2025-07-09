Upgrade your PC with up to 30% off a huge range of components at CORSAIR

When it comes to designing and manufacturing high-performing PC components, Corsair is up there with the best. And if you're planning on building a new machine from scratch or updating parts on a current rig, we have a stonking Corsair sale to let you know about.

Get up to 30% off on top-tier PC parts in Corsair’s huge components sale. With deals covering DRAM, PSU, cooling, and fan categories, you're guaranteed to find a part to suit your build at a price you can afford. Read on for our top picks.

Additionally, if you find a Corsair product that you like but it's not on sale, simply enter the code EE-DREAM20 at checkout to get 20% off the marked price. The code applies sitewide, with the only exceptions being systems and monitors. This part of the deal ends on the 11th of July at midnight.

Our top picks from the Corsair sale

14% off Get 14% off the VENGEANCE® RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 DRAM 6000MT/s CL30 AMD EXPO & Intel XMP Memory Kit If you're in need of top DDR5 RAM performance optimised for AMD® motherboards, then this is the memory kit you need. With ten-zone RGB for DDR5 memory, your PC will be lit up like a pro. £115.99 (was £133.99) Deal runs July 9th-13th

19% off RMx Series RM1000x Fully Modular Power Supply A modular system that provides all the power you could ever need. And with Cybenetics Gold-certified efficiency, you'll have all the performance you crave. £144.99 (was £179.99) Deal runs July 8th-29th

19% off iCUE LINK TITAN 360 RX LCD Liquid CPU Cooler Get high-performance, ultra-quiet cooling, and optimised thermal performance with this dynamic RGB-lit CPU cooler. You'll also get an impressive 44 individually addressable RGB LEDs on the pump and cap, plus an additional 8 on each fan. That's a lot of cooling that will be appreciated during these summer months. £209.99 (Was £259.99) Deal runs July 12th-29th

31% off CORSAIR iCUE LINK QX120 RGB 120mm PWM PC Fans Starter Kit with iCUE LINK System Hub A starter kit that contains three fans, each with four distinct light loops, and an included iCUE LINK System Hub for single cable setup. This is a part that looks great and performs even better. £99.99 (was £144.99) Deal runs July 8th-29th

This sale runs through to the 29th of July and is well worth a look, but if you'd like to discover other ways to save, then we have a dedicated Corsair coupon codes hub. We keep this updated all year round so you never pay more than you have to.