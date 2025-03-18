This AliExpress Anniversary sale will save you up to 90% on big-brand tech

This week, online retailer AliExpress is celebrating its 15th anniversary and is running an unmissable sale to mark the occasion across its entire store, with thousands of cheap deals to be had.

The popular perception of AliExpress is that it’s the kind of website that you’d use to purchase bargain-priced goods, sometimes only costing a couple of dollars, if not a couple of cents. However, tech companies such as Ugreen and gaming accessories maker 8BitDo have official store pages on the site, allowing you to save some serious money on quality products.

We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up some of our favourite deals from the sale below. Keep in mind that listings on AliExpress do not include GST (tax is applied at checkout), but the prices we’ve listed below are inclusive of GST.

We’ve also hunted down only trusted products from reliable AliExpress storefronts. Additionally, keep in mind that warranty claims may be complex and require posting an item back to the country of origin.

The anniversary sale ends on March 27, giving you a good bit of time to shop some fantastic bargains.

AliExpress is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)

AliExpress products by category

It’s not just tech retailers on AliExpress. You can also shop fashion, automotive, home and jewellery on the website, among other categories.

AliExpress anniversary sale: 10 top deals

On top of the savings below, AliExpress is also offering some generous discount codes from March 17 at 6pm AEST. These coupons expire at 6pm on March 27.

Save AU$3 with code AUAS03 (orders above AU$30)

(orders above AU$30) Save AU$10 with code AUAS10 (orders above AU$65)

(orders above AU$65) Save AU$13 with code AUAS13 (orders above AU$99)

(orders above AU$99) Save AU$20 with code AUAS20 (orders above AU$149)

(orders above AU$149) Save AU$40 with code AUAS40 (orders above AU$279)

(orders above AU$279) Save AU$70 with code AUAS70 (orders above AU$429)

(orders above AU$429) Save AU$100 with code AUA100 (orders above AU$609)

(orders above AU$609) Save AU$120 with code AUA120 (orders above AU$799)

Logitech G G502 X wired gaming mouse: was AU$149 now AU$80.94 at AliExpress AU Save AU$59.06 One of Logitech’s top gaming mice, the G502 X improves upon the already terrific G501 with a new sensor and a great size, fitted with a useful array of programmable buttons perfect for a gamer with lots of bound commands – or a computer power user who likes to have a bunch of quick toggles enabled. It’s a hard to ignore deal for the price, with customers leaving positive reviews of the product and a ‘certified brands and committed genuine items’ guarantee from the retailer.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired: was AU$89 now AU$46.36 at AliExpress AU Save AU$42.64 A great pair of high-quality, entry-level gaming cans, the Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired are a great option if you’re after a low-cost audio solution for your gaming setup, or if you’re just after nice wired sound at your computer. This listing comes with AliExpress’ Certified Brands and Committed Genuine Items guarantee.

R36S retro handheld game console: was AU$194.25 now AU$59.54 at AliExpress AU Save AU$134.71 The R36S is a darling of the emulation handheld gaming world, and though its RRP price is a bit deceptive (you can often find it for between AU$70 and AU$80 from other retailers) the best price you’ll get is from AliExpress. This listing comes with AliExpress’ Certified Brands and Committed Genuine Items guarantee.

Razer DeathAdder Essential wired gaming mouse: was AU$49 now AU$28.92 at AliExpress AU Save AU$20.08 This might not be the newest DeathAdder from Razer, nor is it the most high-spec, but it’s much more affordable than its rivals, with this AliExpress listing being one of the cheapest options. The mouse comes with a max DPI of 6,400 and five programmable buttons. This listing comes with AliExpress’ Certified Brands and Committed Genuine Items guarantee.

Ugreen Cable Organiser: was AU$16.04 now AU$2.41 at AliExpress AU Save AU$13.63 It’s good practice to not let your cables become a spaghetti mess under your desk or behind your computer – and this cheap cable organizer from Ugreen is great for ensuring your on-desk cables, say for charging your phone, keyboard and mouse, are always ready to go without the need to be untangled.

If these aren't the kind of products you're after, take a look at the entirety of the AliExpress Anniversary sale on the retailer's site – there's heaps more where these came from. That page also lists all the coupons available so you can save more.