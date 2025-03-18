This AliExpress Anniversary sale will save you up to 90% on big-brand tech

By published

Logitech, Razer, Ugreen, 8BitDo and more going cheap with prices starting at just AU$2.41

An image of a Logitech Mouse, a Razer headset, and a Ugreen portable battery beside each other
(Image credit: Future)

This week, online retailer AliExpress is celebrating its 15th anniversary and is running an unmissable sale to mark the occasion across its entire store, with thousands of cheap deals to be had.

The popular perception of AliExpress is that it’s the kind of website that you’d use to purchase bargain-priced goods, sometimes only costing a couple of dollars, if not a couple of cents. However, tech companies such as Ugreen and gaming accessories maker 8BitDo have official store pages on the site, allowing you to save some serious money on quality products.

We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up some of our favourite deals from the sale below. Keep in mind that listings on AliExpress do not include GST (tax is applied at checkout), but the prices we’ve listed below are inclusive of GST.

We’ve also hunted down only trusted products from reliable AliExpress storefronts. Additionally, keep in mind that warranty claims may be complex and require posting an item back to the country of origin.

The anniversary sale ends on March 27, giving you a good bit of time to shop some fantastic bargains.

AliExpress is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)

It’s not just tech retailers on AliExpress. You can also shop fashion, automotive, home and jewellery on the website, among other categories.

AliExpress anniversary sale: 10 top deals

On top of the savings below, AliExpress is also offering some generous discount codes from March 17 at 6pm AEST. These coupons expire at 6pm on March 27.

  • Save AU$3 with code AUAS03 (orders above AU$30)
  • Save AU$10 with code AUAS10 (orders above AU$65)
  • Save AU$13 with code AUAS13 (orders above AU$99)
  • Save AU$20 with code AUAS20 (orders above AU$149)
  • Save AU$40 with code AUAS40 (orders above AU$279)
  • Save AU$70 with code AUAS70 (orders above AU$429)
  • Save AU$100 with code AUA100 (orders above AU$609)
  • Save AU$120 with code AUA120 (orders above AU$799)
Logitech G G502 X wired gaming mouse
Logitech G G502 X wired gaming mouse: was AU$149 now AU$80.94 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$59.06

One of Logitech’s top gaming mice, the G502 X improves upon the already terrific G501 with a new sensor and a great size, fitted with a useful array of programmable buttons perfect for a gamer with lots of bound commands – or a computer power user who likes to have a bunch of quick toggles enabled. It’s a hard to ignore deal for the price, with customers leaving positive reviews of the product and a ‘certified brands and committed genuine items’ guarantee from the retailer.

View Deal
Ugreen 140W Power Bank 25000mAh
Ugreen 140W Power Bank 25000mAh: was AU$144.95 now AU$101.82 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$43.13

Ugreen makes some of the best powerbanks in Australia, and for keeping your phone, laptop, tablet or handheld gaming PC topped up, this 140W 25,000mAh portable charger is well worth considering.

View Deal
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C (64GB)
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C (64GB): was AU$27 now AU$5.31 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$21.69

USB-C thumb drives are getting more popular as the port becomes even more standardised, so this deal on the SanDisk’s 64GB model is hard to resist, especially if you value physical memory over cloud storage.

View Deal
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired: was AU$89 now AU$46.36 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$42.64

A great pair of high-quality, entry-level gaming cans, the Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired are a great option if you’re after a low-cost audio solution for your gaming setup, or if you’re just after nice wired sound at your computer. This listing comes with AliExpress’ Certified Brands and Committed Genuine Items guarantee.

View Deal
8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless Gaming Controller
8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless Gaming Controller: was AU$49 now AU$41.09 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$7.91

The Ultimate 2C is an affordable alternative to 8BitDo's epic first-generation Ultimate controller, which received a jaw-dropping five-star review in 2022. The 2C is almost the same beast, though it sheds the back buttons (adding shoulder buttons) and is primarily a wired controller (with Bluetooth support for Android devices).

View Deal
Logitech K380 wireless Bluetooth keyboard
Logitech K380 wireless Bluetooth keyboard: was AU$80 now AU$50.42 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$29.58

The K380 is a generation behind with the arrival of the K380s, but it’s still a worthwhile pebble-style keyboard, especially with a nice discount like this. We awarded it four and a half stars in our Logitech K380 wireless keyboard review, complimenting it for its comfortable typing and compact size. This listing comes with AliExpress’ Certified Brands and Committed Genuine Items guarantee.

View Deal
R36S retro handheld game console
R36S retro handheld game console: was AU$194.25 now AU$59.54 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$134.71

The R36S is a darling of the emulation handheld gaming world, and though its RRP price is a bit deceptive (you can often find it for between AU$70 and AU$80 from other retailers) the best price you’ll get is from AliExpress. This listing comes with AliExpress’ Certified Brands and Committed Genuine Items guarantee.

View Deal
Ugreen DP 1.4 Switch 8K 60Hz KVM Switch
Ugreen DP 1.4 Switch 8K 60Hz KVM Switch: was AU$153.50 now AU$104.10 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$49.40

This handy computer docking station is sold by Ugreen directly on AliExpress and comes with a KVM switch, so you can quickly switch between two computers (and two toggles for switching between devices). In-built are three USB-C ports, three USB-A ports and three 1.4 DisplayPorts.

View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Essential wired gaming mouse
Razer DeathAdder Essential wired gaming mouse: was AU$49 now AU$28.92 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$20.08

This might not be the newest DeathAdder from Razer, nor is it the most high-spec, but it’s much more affordable than its rivals, with this AliExpress listing being one of the cheapest options. The mouse comes with a max DPI of 6,400 and five programmable buttons. This listing comes with AliExpress’ Certified Brands and Committed Genuine Items guarantee.

View Deal
Ugreen Cable Organiser
Ugreen Cable Organiser: was AU$16.04 now AU$2.41 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$13.63

It’s good practice to not let your cables become a spaghetti mess under your desk or behind your computer – and this cheap cable organizer from Ugreen is great for ensuring your on-desk cables, say for charging your phone, keyboard and mouse, are always ready to go without the need to be untangled.

View Deal

If these aren't the kind of products you're after, take a look at the entirety of the AliExpress Anniversary sale on the retailer's site – there's heaps more where these came from. That page also lists all the coupons available so you can save more.

