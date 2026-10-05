The 1TB Samsung T9 SSD combines a compact design with modern connectivity and fast read and write speeds. If you're looking for a good price, it's on sale ahead of Amazon's Big Deal Days right now.

• Best for: Professionals, students, photographers, and creators who need very fast, compact external storage for transferring and working with large files.

• The deal: The 1TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD is now £192 (was £240) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: The T9 can reach sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, making it particularly useful for large photo and video files.

Today's best Samsung portable SSD deal

Why we recommend it

The T9 SSD can deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s when connected to compatible hardware, which makes it a good choice for anyone transferring or working with large files.

It comes in a compact enclosure measuring approximately 8.8 x 6 x 1.4cm and Samsung provides a five-year manufacturer's guarantee, which is reassuring.

In his four-star review, our expert Mark said the "positive features of this drive are great read speeds and its ability to sustain write performance, especially on the larger capacities. It’s also capable of handling knocks, although Samsung doesn’t claim it is waterproof."

Price context & historical value

This isn't the lowest ever price, but it's as low as we've seen it this year - back in November 2025 it dropped to £86, but that was before the component crisis sent prices skyrocketing. For comparison, it's currently on sale at Argos for £205 and at Currys it's £209 so Amazon is the best place to grab it right now.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable SSDs, and the fastest external SSDs.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung T9 Portable SSD if...

If you regularly transfer large files, edit high-resolution photos or video, or want fast portable storage for moving between computers. The T9 is particularly suited to demanding workloads.

❌ Skip the Samsung T9 Portable SSD if...

If you mainly want somewhere to keep documents and occasional backups. A slower portable SSD will usually cost less, and you won't benefit from the T9's full performance if your computer doesn't support USB 3.2 Gen 2x2.