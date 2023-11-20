Fatten up your Nintendo Switch’s storage for less than a pint of beer with this 128GB memory card Black Friday deal

If you're looking to bag a Black Friday Switch deal, or you already have a Nintendo handheld and want to bulk up its storage, then don't miss this ridiculous deal from Amazon, which offers a 128GB microSD card for just £6.49 - less than a pint of beer in most pubs these days.

The microSD card in question is the Kingston Canvas Select Plus, and it's a solid and dependable memory card. Of course, not only can it be used in a Nintendo Switch, but it can be inserted into the Steam Deck, plus cameras, some smartphones, and drones as well. It also comes with an SD card adapter, so you're not just limited to devices that take microSD.

With a speed of 100MB/s, it's not the fastest microSD card out there, but for this price, it's an excellent way to boost the storage of your devices. For the Nintendo Switch, this means being able to install additional digital games. For this price, it's definitely worth picking one up.

Today's best microSD deal

Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD (128GB): was £8.99 now £6.49 at Amazon

This Class 10 UHS-I microSD offers a large amount of storage space - 128GB - for only a few pounds. It's excellent value, and while it's not the fastest memory card out there, so not ideal for recording 8K videos or transferring huge files, it's an excellent choice for Switch gamers looking to increase the storage space of their handheld console.

As I mentioned above, this isn't the fastest microSD card in the world, but the 100MB/s speed is enough to run Nintendo Switch games on.

What it will struggle with, however, is transferring large files, or recording 8K video footage (as high write speeds are essential).

If you'd like something a bit speedier, check out this deal below for the much faster SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC card, which is almost half-price from Amazon for Black Friday. This is a larger SD card, so it won't fit in a Nintendo Switch, but it's great for cameras and laptops.

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC card (128GB): was £33.20 now £16.99 at Amazon

This speedy SDXC card offers 128GB space and up to 200MB/s speeds. SanDisk is a trusted name in memory cards, and these speeds make it great for photographers and filmmakers. It won't fit into a Switch console, so this is strictly for devices with the SDXC card port, or an adapter.

