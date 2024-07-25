Google Play Store makes it easier to find Android apps, but I'm gutted this comics feature is Japan-only

Google is introducing sweeping changes to its Play Store on Android in an effort to make finding apps on its platform easier. Multiple features are being added to the digital storefront including a section dedicated entirely to manga of all things.

But before we get into the new page, we're first going to over what may be the most impactful change: a home screen widget called Collections, which allows one to keep track of what’s happening across apps and actively receive recommendations.

You can alter the widget's design to a full-screen view, a single-line bar, or something in between with a few icons, but regardless of layout, it splits things up by categories of apps. For example, Watch, gives video recommendations for YouTube and streaming services. It even has a Continue Watching section that takes you back to a show or movie where you left off.

There’s also Listen for audio content like music or podcasts, and Shop delivers deals you might be interested in. The latter can return you to “active shopping carts inside [other] apps.” Collections is available for download from the Google Play Store; however, it seems it's still rolling out, and the feature might not be ready just yet.

Nothing happened when we attempted to install the widget, and it didn’t appear anywhere on our Android phone.

AI and new controls

It wouldn't be a new Google update without artificial intelligence making an appearance somewhere.

During the past I/O 2024 event, the tech giant implemented AI-generated reviews into the Play Store to quickly deliver information about an app. For this update, Google has decided to utilize AI to help people “compare [software] in similar categories.” A comparison page details an app’s most notable features, how many times it’s been downloaded, and what it does.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company is also adding several search controls, starting with interest filters for video games in the search bar. These let you narrow down the game genre you’re most interested in or would like to play, be it action titles or puzzle games.

If you want to control your experience on the platform, Google is implementing Personalization in Play to manage your app data. What’s shared or not shared will have a direct influence on the listings that appear. As an example, revoking data-sharing permission from the Fitness app would cause fitness-related software to pop up less often. The same applies to finance apps, productivity apps, or whatever; they’ll become less common.

Thereâ€™s a new way to Play - YouTube Watch On

But arguably, one of the best features is exclusive to Japan, and it’s the new Comics section. Google partnered with Japanese publishers to create an entire section dedicated to manga and manga-related content. It includes first-chapter previews, editor picks, fan reviews, and trailers. The best part is that Japanese users don’t have to install a single app as it will be built right in.

Given how massively popular manga is worldwide, it would’ve been great if this section had seen a wider release. But sadly, to the dismay of fans of the medium worldwide, that isn’t the case.

We reached out to Google asking if it plans to expand the Comics tab and when exactly this Play Store update roll out. This story will be updated at a later time.

In the meantime, check out TechRadar's list of the best Android phones for 2024.