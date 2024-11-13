Apple's latest Logic Pro for Mac and iPad update simplifies things and recreates an iconic reverb effect

Whether you’re a singer or songwriter, in a band, a musician, or a podcaster, there is a good chance that you use Logic Pro on the Mac or iPad to produce, edit, and eventually export. Apple gave Logic Pro a significant upgrade in May alongside new iPads and truly infused it with AI in the form of session players.

Now, though, with Logic Pro for Mac 11.1 and Logic Pro for iPad 2.1, Apple’s expanding on some core capabilities and adding a plugin with some historical significance – at least in the music industry.

A bevy of new features, led by the Quantec Room Simulator plug-in, are rolling out today as a free update for both platforms. First, a bit of a history lesson on the Quantec Room Simulator – it’s built from the original documentation and algorithms of the physical piece of hardware created by Wolfgang Buchleitner, which enables a distinct and accurate reverb adjustment. It’s been used by countless artists, including Peter Gabriel, who uses it at live shows for building harmonic drones and on records including Passion and Us.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple essentially acquired the tech to rebuild the Quantec Room Simulator as a plugin that’s now included with Logic Pro for Mac and iPad. This lets you add natural-sounding effects to anything – be it spoken word, music, or even foley sounds. There are two routes for using it: one that is more vintage and one that is updated modern.

Beyond the Quantec Room Simulator plug-in, Logic Pro is getting “Reorder Mixer Channels” that allow you to rearrange various strips individually or in groups. You can also add your own personal sounds on the iPad via Sample Folders, which can pull from connected storage, the Files app, or iCloud Drive. You can now more easily search for plug-ins on the Mac thanks to a new categorization. These are some handy additions that should let you make the most of Logic Pro, either by using the built-in tools or pulling from other sources.

The Quantec Room Simulator will also be one to try out, and of course, a Logic Pro update wouldn't be complete without some new sounds. To fill that need, Apple’s also adding a Modular Melodies Synth Pack at no additional cost.

Of course, if you’re new to Logic Pro for Mac or iPad, there is a cost associated with it. On the Mac, it’s a one-time purchase of $199.99 in the United States, and on the iPad, it’s either $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. These updates are now rolling out with Logic Pro for Mac 11.1 and Logic Pro for iPad 2.1.

