Apple Maps just got a lot better for cyclists in the UK – here’s what’s new

Apple Maps now supports full route coverage throughout the UK and Ireland

Rather than the previously London-centric feature, you can plan a bike journey anywhere

There’s a bunch of helpful features here including flagging up steep hills, poor road surfaces and more

Apple Maps has just got better for cyclists thanks to the introduction of full bike navigation support throughout the UK and Ireland.

While the app might have supported bike directions in the UK for some time – for over four years, in fact – up until now, this navigation feature has not been impressive in terms of the areas covered (it was basically London-centric).

That’s very much changed, and as 9to5Mac reports, keen cyclists with Apple Maps can now plan out full journeys across the UK (albeit not multi-stage routes, it should be noted).

Those directions include important information to know for cyclists, such as where very steep inclines might be present, and indeed hills that require walking your bike up – or other parts of a route where you might need to go on the pavement.

You can elect to avoid any such steep hills, and also busy roads which Apple Maps can avoid for your route (as well as letting you know where dedicated bike lanes are available).

Roads that don’t have a proper surface are also flagged up, in case you don’t fancy what might be a bumpy (or tyre-destroying) ride. Any route will come with an estimated time of arrival, along with distance and elevation info.

A welcome move, if a long-awaited one

(Image credit: Huawei)

While this is clearly a welcome move for cyclists in the UK and Ireland, there are people out there who have raised eyebrows at why it took Apple so long to incorporate full directions for the UK. As mentioned, it has been a number of years where coverage has been pretty thin on the ground.

On top of that, there are also folks who’ve levelled criticisms at the routing of Apple Maps in terms of sending bike riders down inappropriately busy roads, though maybe this update will help on that front, too.

Fingers crossed that those who have complained about the navigation app lacking in this respect find an improvement with this major overhaul for cyclists.