If you need one of the best printers on the market, these Brother printers are as good as family
Pre-Prime Day sales strike again
It's the weekend before Prime Day, and we're already seeing some great deals. There are excellent tech deals right now, including the best printers on the market. Brothers latest line is among those printers and is some of the most reliable and high-quality.
Two Brother printers are currently on discount: the Brother MFC-J4335DW, which is $149.99 on Amazon, and the Brother MFC-J1170DW, which is $129.99 on Amazon. The former is a true all-in-one model that can handle faxing, scanning, and copying on top of printing. And the latter simply prints and scans for a slightly cheaper price point.
Not to mention that, according to our Brother MFC-J1170DW review, we scored it four out of five stars, citing its fast printing and easy set-up and operation, among other positives. If you want to grab two excellent printers, this is a great time to buy.
Pre-Prime printer deals
Brother MFC-J4335DW: was $179.99 now $149.99 on Amazon
This color printer features printing, copying, scanning, and fax capabilities and can print up to 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution. It also boasts a 150-sheet input capacity, printing speeds of up to 19 ppm for color and up to 20 ppm for black/white images, a USB 2.0 port, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Brother MFC-J1170DW: was $159.99 now $129.99 on Amazon
This color inkjet printer is smartly priced and features printing, copying, and fax capabilities. It also boasts printing speeds of up to 16.5 ppm for color and up to 17 ppm for black/white images, a USB 2.0 port, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
The Brother MFC-J4335DW is a premium color inkjet printer at a much cheaper price that can print, copy, scan, and fax, as well as print up to 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution. It also boasts a 150-sheet input capacity, printing speeds of up to 19 ppm for color and up to 20 ppm for black/white images, a USB 2.0 port, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Meanwhile, the Brother MFC-J1170DW is the cheaper option for printing, copying, and faxing. It also boasts printing speeds of up to 16.5 ppm for color and up to 17 ppm for black/white images, a USB 2.0 port, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.