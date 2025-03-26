I searched for the best printer deal you won't find in the Amazon Spring Sale

It's not just Amazon holding a Spring sale - loads of retailers are cutting prices right now.

I went off searching for the only printer I was really interested in finding cheap. And here it is - the Epson EcoTank ET-4850 was $400 now $350 at BestBuy.

Amazon still has some good deals on, so I've included a few other printers below that are worth checking out - but the ET-4850 is the printer I'd buy for Spring.

It's the top recommendation in our best home printer guide, and with a 4.5-star review under its belt, it's an awesome addition for the home or office.

Epson EcoTank ET-4850: was $500 now $350 at Best Buy The Epson EcoTank ET-4850 is a 4-in-1 ink tank printer that takes cheap bottled ink (so no replacing expensive cartridges). Low running costs and essential office features like auto duplex, fax, and ADF made this printer really shine during our review. Ink is included in the box, too.

In the UK? Luckily, it's part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days - the Epson EcoTank was £440 now for £360 at Amazon

Amazon printer deals

There are still a few printer deals in the Amazon Spring Sale that are worth a look. Here are some of the best I've found.

1. Epson EcoTank ET-4800 ink tank printer: was $300 now $240 at Amazon

Epson EcoTank ET-4800: was £320 now £260 at Amazon UK

Not quite as nice as the ET-4850, but still a great ink tank printer for the home. The $60 price drop sounds good to us. It's also a 4-in-1, so it prints, scans, copies, faxes, and includes an automatic document feeder.

2. HP Envy 6555e inkjet printer: was $160 now $100 at Amazon

HP Envy 6530e was £110 now £99 at Amazon UK

In our review, we found this all-in-one inkjet (known as both the Envy 655e and Envy 6530e) to be a pleasure to set-up and use. For us, the biggest drawback was the cartridge costs. But print quality, especially printing photos, was impressive, and it's great to have a duplex photo feature. Good all-rounder for the home.

3. Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One ink tank printer: was $300 now $170 at Amazon

Save $130 on this refillable ink tank printer. It prints, copies, and scans, but unlike the ET-4850, there's no fax. Print speed is also slower, but respectable for the price.

• In the UK, check out refillable all-in-ones the Canon Pixma G4750 (now £190) or the HP Smart Tank 5107 (now £140)

4. HP Color Laserjet Pro 3201dw laser printer: was $339 now $259 at Amazon

HP Laserjet Pro 3202dw: was £310 now £200 at Amazon UK

One of the best 'everyday' printers we've reviewed, this HP laser printer is great for home offices and busy offices. We found the Laserjet Pro 32102dw (or the 3202dw in the UK) printed fast, quality was good, and the 25ppm print speed is accurate.

5. Brother MFC-J1205W inkjet printer: was $130 now $110 at Amazon

Brother DCP-J1200W: was £131 now £90 at Amazon UK

If you want a no-nonsense business printer, the Brother MFC-J1205W (or DCP-J1200W) is a pretty safe bet (see our review). Better than your super-cheap printers, this entry-level model uses enterprise-like high-capacity cartridges, delivering seriously low cost-to-page printing.



6. Kodak Mini 2 portable photo printer: was $100 now $85 at Amazon

Kodak Mini 2 was £85 now £73 at Amazon

Save $15 on this fun portable printer made for photographs. It connects to your phone, letting you print on the go. The pack comes with a bundle of 80 sheets of photo paper, and you can buy refills.