Save $200 on this 4K gaming monitor, which should arrive in time for Christmas
The Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 is now $200 off on Amazon
The best gaming monitors tend to be expensive, which tends to put them out of reach of more budget-minded consumers. Thanks to some amazing Christmas sales, some of them are much more affordable right now.
Are you looking for a premium gaming monitor but not at a premium cost? Amazon is offering the Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 on sale for $799.99. This monitor features some great specs like an IPS UHD (3840 x 2160) panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Adaptive Sync, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, as well as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C 3.1 ports. Its HDR capabilities are a bit weak because it's a IPS panel, but it's still a great deal.
Despite the high quality of that monitor, others are even cheaper, while still offering a well-rounded experience for non-professional gamers. For instance, there's the Jlink 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor that's currently $229.99 on Amazon when you use the attached $40 coupon. It features a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and it has HDMI and DisplayPort. It's also compatible with both Freesync and G-sync.
Another budget gaming monitor is the KOORUI 27-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor, now $178.48 on Amazon. Thanks to this deal, it's under $200, which is an incredible price. It comes with a 2K 1440p resolution, up to 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, and a DCI-P3 90% gamut.
Today's best Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 deals
Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144: was
$999.99 now $799.99 on Amazon
This gaming monitor, for the current discounted price, is an absolute steal. It's a 32-inch IPS UHD (3840 x 2160) display, AMD FreeSync Premium Adaptive Sync, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, DisplayHDR600, as well as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C 3.1 ports. The HDR is a little weak but the huge discount helps to soften the blow.
Jlink 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was
$269.99 now $229.99 on Amazon (with a $40 coupon)
This is a solid, more budget-minded gaming monitor for those who want great performance but at a more reasonable price. It's a huge 32-inch HD curved display that sports a blazing 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, has HDMI and DisplayPort, and is compatible with both Freesync and G-sync.
KOORUI 27-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor: was
$223.99 now $178.48 on Amazon
The current discount pulls this gaming monitor down to below $200 which is incredible considering it has a 2K 1440p resolution, up to 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, and a DCI-P3 90% gamut.
