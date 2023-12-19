Save $200 on this 4K gaming monitor, which should arrive in time for Christmas

The best gaming monitors tend to be expensive, which tends to put them out of reach of more budget-minded consumers. Thanks to some amazing Christmas sales, some of them are much more affordable right now.

Are you looking for a premium gaming monitor but not at a premium cost? Amazon is offering the Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 on sale for $799.99. This monitor features some great specs like an IPS UHD (3840 x 2160) panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Adaptive Sync, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, as well as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C 3.1 ports. Its HDR capabilities are a bit weak because it's a IPS panel, but it's still a great deal.

Despite the high quality of that monitor, others are even cheaper, while still offering a well-rounded experience for non-professional gamers. For instance, there's the Jlink 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor that's currently $229.99 on Amazon when you use the attached $40 coupon. It features a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and it has HDMI and DisplayPort. It's also compatible with both Freesync and G-sync.

Another budget gaming monitor is the KOORUI 27-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor, now $178.48 on Amazon. Thanks to this deal, it's under $200, which is an incredible price. It comes with a 2K 1440p resolution, up to 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, and a DCI-P3 90% gamut.



This gaming monitor, for the current discounted price, is an absolute steal. It's a 32-inch IPS UHD (3840 x 2160) display, AMD FreeSync Premium Adaptive Sync, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, DisplayHDR600, as well as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C 3.1 ports. The HDR is a little weak but the huge discount helps to soften the blow.

This is a solid, more budget-minded gaming monitor for those who want great performance but at a more reasonable price. It's a huge 32-inch HD curved display that sports a blazing 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, has HDMI and DisplayPort, and is compatible with both Freesync and G-sync.

The current discount pulls this gaming monitor down to below $200 which is incredible considering it has a 2K 1440p resolution, up to 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, and a DCI-P3 90% gamut.

