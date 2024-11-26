I've never seen OLED ultrawide monitors this affordable before - Amazon's Black Friday just plunged the Samsung Odyssey G8's price down significantly

OLED ultrawide monitors have taken Amazon’s Black Friday sale by storm, with some of the best discounts I have ever seen - and once again, I’ve found another one that’s left me contemplating which one to choose for an upgrade.

The Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED is now available on Amazon in the US for just $648.99 (was $1,199.99), and available on Amazon in the UK for just £808.87 (was £847.91). In my opinion, this is one of the best ultrawide monitors money can buy in 2024, placing itself above the likes of Dell’s Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED with a 175Hz refresh rate.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED deals in your region!

Today's best Samsung Odyssey G85SB deal in the US

Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED: was $1,199.99 now $648.99 at Amazon A new visual experience awaits you with the Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED ultrawide monitor on sale. Its QD-OLED panel is perfect for deep blacks and high-quality image accuracy - gaming will be at its best with a 175Hz refresh rate at your disposal.

Today's best Samsung Odyssey G85SB deal in the UK

Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED: was £847.91 now £808.87 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey G85SB ultrawide monitor is built to provide great gaming experiences thanks to the high 175Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, and QD-OLED panel - its sale price leaves this as one of the best ultrawide monitors you can opt for.

Without a doubt, the $648.99 sale price is an absolute steal and the number one reason why purchasing this display should be at the top of your priority list. QD-OLEDs can truly change your enjoyment while watching movies, shows, or gaming, by providing you with deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio.

In terms of acquiring a reliable OLED monitor at an affordable price, this is currently number one - it’s genuinely surprising to see OLEDs fall so significantly in price, and while this mostly comes down to Black Friday sales across multiple retailers (especially Amazon), it’s a great indicator for deals towards the end of 2024.

For a long while OLED has dominated the display market (and it still does), but at a huge cost. If discounts remain this generous going forward, we could be seeing it become a standard leading into 2025…

More of today’s Black Friday sales in the US

More of today’s Black Friday sales in the UK