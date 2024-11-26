I've never seen OLED ultrawide monitors this affordable before - Amazon's Black Friday just plunged the Samsung Odyssey G8's price down significantly
There’s no excuse to not buy an OLED now…
OLED ultrawide monitors have taken Amazon’s Black Friday sale by storm, with some of the best discounts I have ever seen - and once again, I’ve found another one that’s left me contemplating which one to choose for an upgrade.
The Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED is now available on Amazon in the US for just $648.99 (was $1,199.99), and available on Amazon in the UK for just £808.87 (was £847.91). In my opinion, this is one of the best ultrawide monitors money can buy in 2024, placing itself above the likes of Dell’s Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED with a 175Hz refresh rate.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED deals in your region!
Today's best Samsung Odyssey G85SB deal in the US
A new visual experience awaits you with the Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED ultrawide monitor on sale. Its QD-OLED panel is perfect for deep blacks and high-quality image accuracy - gaming will be at its best with a 175Hz refresh rate at your disposal.
Today's best Samsung Odyssey G85SB deal in the UK
The Samsung Odyssey G85SB ultrawide monitor is built to provide great gaming experiences thanks to the high 175Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, and QD-OLED panel - its sale price leaves this as one of the best ultrawide monitors you can opt for.
Without a doubt, the $648.99 sale price is an absolute steal and the number one reason why purchasing this display should be at the top of your priority list. QD-OLEDs can truly change your enjoyment while watching movies, shows, or gaming, by providing you with deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio.
In terms of acquiring a reliable OLED monitor at an affordable price, this is currently number one - it’s genuinely surprising to see OLEDs fall so significantly in price, and while this mostly comes down to Black Friday sales across multiple retailers (especially Amazon), it’s a great indicator for deals towards the end of 2024.
For a long while OLED has dominated the display market (and it still does), but at a huge cost. If discounts remain this generous going forward, we could be seeing it become a standard leading into 2025…
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
