I've been in love with Dell's Alienware QD-OLED ultrawide for a while, and now Black Friday has just slashed its price to its lowest-ever
Your ultrawide monitor search stops here...
An ultrawide monitor is undoubtedly one of the best pathways for PC owners to a more immersive experience in movies, shows, and games. It's no surprise that the 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios have quickly become a standard for many users, and Black Friday has introduced some of the biggest discounts I've ever seen for many of these lovely displays.
I'm pleased to see that the monitor I personally use at home, Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED, is now at its lowest price available on Amazon for just $649.99 (was $899.99). Coming from a standard LED monitor, the upgrade to a QD-OLED was incredible - the deep blacks stemming from the infinite contrast ratio are unbeatable in comparison to LCD or mini-LED, and you shouldn't miss this.
Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED deals in your region!
Today's best Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED in the US
A powerful WQHD monitor from Alienware, showcasing the best of the brand's high-end gaming technology. With a 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel sporting a snappy 165Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms response time, it's perfect for immersive gaming while also offering enough screen real estate for multitasking work - since let's be honest, a lot of us need one monitor for both work and play.
Now, besides my desire for an upgrade from this monitor to MSI's 32:9 QD-OLED ultrawide, the AW3423DWF is one of the best 21:9 ultrawide displays you can buy. Since high brightness isn't particularly a strong suit on OLED monitors, it's great to have access to HDR Peak 1000 while the AW3423DWF also has a TrueBlack 400 VESA certification.
It's important to note that using the HDR Peak 1000 mode includes aggressive ABL (Auto Brightness Limiter) during certain scenes - this is mostly the case when using the display for work, which includes opening and closing multiple windows. When it comes to gaming, I would say it's best to stick with TrueBlack 400 for the best deep black levels and image quality.
There's no better time than now to purchase Dell's best Alienware display - this is very close to the price it was available at when I got my hands on it, and it's an absolute steal.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.