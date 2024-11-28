I've been in love with Dell's Alienware QD-OLED ultrawide for a while, and now Black Friday has just slashed its price to its lowest-ever

An ultrawide monitor is undoubtedly one of the best pathways for PC owners to a more immersive experience in movies, shows, and games. It's no surprise that the 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios have quickly become a standard for many users, and Black Friday has introduced some of the biggest discounts I've ever seen for many of these lovely displays.

I'm pleased to see that the monitor I personally use at home, Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED, is now at its lowest price available on Amazon for just $649.99 (was $899.99). Coming from a standard LED monitor, the upgrade to a QD-OLED was incredible - the deep blacks stemming from the infinite contrast ratio are unbeatable in comparison to LCD or mini-LED, and you shouldn't miss this.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $889.99 now $649.99 at Amazon A powerful WQHD monitor from Alienware, showcasing the best of the brand's high-end gaming technology. With a 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel sporting a snappy 165Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms response time, it's perfect for immersive gaming while also offering enough screen real estate for multitasking work - since let's be honest, a lot of us need one monitor for both work and play.

Now, besides my desire for an upgrade from this monitor to MSI's 32:9 QD-OLED ultrawide, the AW3423DWF is one of the best 21:9 ultrawide displays you can buy. Since high brightness isn't particularly a strong suit on OLED monitors, it's great to have access to HDR Peak 1000 while the AW3423DWF also has a TrueBlack 400 VESA certification.

It's important to note that using the HDR Peak 1000 mode includes aggressive ABL (Auto Brightness Limiter) during certain scenes - this is mostly the case when using the display for work, which includes opening and closing multiple windows. When it comes to gaming, I would say it's best to stick with TrueBlack 400 for the best deep black levels and image quality.

There's no better time than now to purchase Dell's best Alienware display - this is very close to the price it was available at when I got my hands on it, and it's an absolute steal.

