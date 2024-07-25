Dell's outstanding 27-inch USB-C monitor is now just AU$359.37 with our exclusive coupon code

If you haven’t seen it already, we’ve got a bunch of dedicated coupon pages that can help you save some money on a wide variety of items. Of these, one is exclusive to our readers and it comes courtesy of our partners at Dell. This limited-time Dell coupon shaves 10% off consumer monitors, including the S series, as well as gaming monitors from Alienware.

While you can shop many different Dell screens, I think the best value is in the 27-inch Dell S2722QC monitor – a fantastic 4K panel with USB-C connection for video and charging. And best yet, after using the coupon, it’s at the lowest price I’ve seen – just AU$359.37. While Dell no longer displays discounts on its website, trust me when I say I’ve been monitoring (pun intended) the brand’s price history for a while to know that this monitor is already discounted from its original RRP of AU$529.

This exclusive 10% off coupon expires at 11:59pm AEST on Friday, July 26, so act fast if you want to get a great deal on a new monitor.

If you haven't used one of the exclusive TechRadar coupons before, you need to visit our Dell coupons page, click the Get Unique Code button to generate the coupon that will work only for you and will remain valid until the expiry. So make sure you save it somewhere safe or take a photo if you’re not using it immediately.

Lowest price Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K USB-C monitor | AU$399.30 AU$359.37 with coupon at Dell (save AU$39.93) The RRP on the Dell S2722QC is AU$529, and while it’s often available at the AU$500 mark, it’s very rarely under AU$400. Make use of our exclusive coupon by heading to our dedicated Dell coupon page and copying it to your clipboard, then apply it at checkout to grab this monitor at the lowest price I’ve seen yet… though only by AU$0.33! The S2722QC is great for home or office use, thanks to a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 99% sRGB colour and a 350 cd/m² brightness. The monitor has a premium tilt, swivel and pivot stand, two HDMI inputs, USB-C (DisplayPort 1.4 with 65W power delivery) and two high-speed USB ports for plugging in accessories such as flash drives. The USB input means the monitor works like a dock for a laptop while charging it – though note it doesn’t support daisy chaining multiple monitors together.

We don’t yet have a review of the S2722QC, but as it’s a USB-C update to the older S2721QS with virtually identical picture quality, this Tom’s Hardware review of the S2721QS is worth reading if you’re looking for information on this panel. In fact, if you opt for the older model, you can get it for a little cheaper.

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K USB-C monitor | AU$355.30 AU$319.77 with coupon at Dell (save AU$35.53) As mentioned above, the S2721QS is the older version of the S2722QC. Older doesn’t mean worse and the key difference is the S2721QS doesn’t have the USB-C input – but again, take a gander at the Tom’s Hardware review. Doing without the USB-C input is perfectly fine if you use the monitor with a dock, or directly plugged into an HDMI port – plus it saves AU$40 over the S2722QC model. Dell has reduced the list price of the monitor a little, but even so the deal price here is not the very lowest I’ve seen. Still, it’s only about AU$15 higher and a great buy. You get 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 99% sRGB colour and a 350 cd/m² brightness. The monitor has two HDMI inputs, DisplayPort 1.4 and a premium tilt, swivel and pivot stand for perfect positioning.

Not everyone needs to view things in 4K resolution and it can be more economical not to opt for the high-res panels listed above. If that’s the case, you can grab a very similar non-4K monitor for a smidge over AU$300 with the same coupon.

Dell S2725DS 27-inch QHD monitor | AU$339.90 AU$305.10 with coupon at Dell (save AU$33.90) The Dell S2725DS has a lower 2560 x 1440 resolution than the 4K deals above, but makes up for that by including HDMI 2.1 and a 100Hz variable refresh rate. Plus it’s cheaper! This means it’s perfect for looking at spreadsheets by day, and being used for casual gaming by night. The price here isn’t the lowest I’ve seen (there was a brief EOFY sale that was under AU$300 using our coupons), but AU$305.10 is not much more, and likely as low as it’ll go for now. You also get 99% sRGB colour support and a 350 cd/m² brightness. We don’t have a review for the S2725DS but it’s very well regarded online and in user reviews.

27 inches not enough screen real estate? Heck, you can use this coupon on a range of other Dell consumer screens, including the S2433DWG 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) widescreen gaming monitor that drops to just AU$485.10 (from AU$539) with our code.

There are also two other TechRadar exclusive coupons for Dell – and these last till August 8, 2024. There’s a 10% off laptop code that works on some (but not all) XPS laptops, Precision laptops (and desktops), Optiplex desktops, Latitude laptops, and Alienware gaming accessories (such as keyboards, mice, headsets and backpacks). And a 7% off code that works on some (but not all) gaming monitors and Inspiron laptops (plus desktops and AIOs).