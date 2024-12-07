Microsoft tipped to give its Surface devices a major Intel refresh in 2025

New Surface devices are on the way

Intel and AMD chips could be involved

Expect new products from March

Our Surface Pro 11 review and Surface Laptop 7 review will tell you we've been very impressed with Microsoft's own-brand computers this year – and it seems as though plenty more Surface products are heading our way in 2025.

A comprehensive leak from Windows Central outlines what's next for Microsoft Surface. We're apparently getting new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models in 2025, both with Copilot+ PC branding and Intel Lunar Lake CPUs inside (as previously rumored).

These will be the first Intel-powered Surface computers with the AI-centric Copilot+ PC branding – following on from the Qualcomm-powered models mentioned at the start – as Lunar Lake brings with it the necessary neural processing architecture.

Don't expect too much to change in terms of the aesthetics though. Microsoft is likely to stick with the current designs for the Surface Pro and the Surface Laptop in 2025 and beyond, according to the Windows Central report.

A new mystery device

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (Image credit: Future)

Some other tidbits: the new Surface Pro and Surface Studio will get anti-reflective screens (unlike the most recent versions), a card reader option will be available, and we may even see 5G on the Surface Laptop for the first time.

The Surface Laptop Studio is getting a 2025 refresh as well, it seems. Intel or AMD chips could be used here, but again the Copilot+ PC branding will be used. According to insiders, a 16-inch version is being mulled over at Microsoft.

A new 11-inch Surface device is in the pipeline as well, the report says, to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset – though it's not clear what the form factor will be. Finally, a new Surface Dock is also rumored to be on the way.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We can expect these new products to start appearing from the first quarter of 2025, Windows Central says, so that's March at the latest. Plans and schedules can of course change, but it looks like 2025 will be a fun year for Microsoft Surface fans.