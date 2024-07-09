Massive Back to School sale at Best Buy: 8 deals I'd buy on laptops, tablets, and headphones

Best Buy has launched a comprehensive Back to School sale this week, featuring some superb discounts for students, teachers, and parents alike. Regardless of whether you're headed off to college or simply just looking for a cheap laptop, this latest sale has some superb options.

Some of the best deals include laptops from just $149, a superb discount on our favorite pair of cheap Sony headphones, and even some good inexpensive tablets for both work and casual use. I've listed out all the best deals in the Best Buy Back to School sale below.

Today's sale comes just between the retailer's 4th of July sale and the upcoming Amazon Prime Day - during which Best Buy will likely run its own rival sale. Next week is sure to feature some superb deals at the retailer so stay tuned for more deals coverage from TechRadar.

Top deals in the Best Buy Back to School sale

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Our Sony WH-CH520 review rated these wireless cans as 'some of the best cheap headphones you can buy'. Subsequently, this $20 discount in the Best Buy Back to School sale is a great deal if you're headed off to college and need a pair of headphones. While we don't rate their noise isolation as the best, sound-wise these are great headphones for the money. They also feature a superb 50-hour battery life, which is better than most high-end noise-cancelling headphones.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (64GB): was $219.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy

One of Samsung's best cheap 11-inch tablets is now available for under $200. This discount makes the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus a great option in the Best Buy Back to School sale if you're looking for a cheap slate to go with your laptop. Whether you're looking for a movie streamer, web browser or a reasonable multi-tasking companion, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a basic but decent option with a slim-line and portable design.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

While it's no longer the latest model, we'd still highly recommend the 2022 iPad Air if you're looking for a powerful and stylish tablet for college or work. As we found in our four-star iPad Air (2022) review, this model neatly sits in the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the more expensive iPad Pro. With an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and M1 chip inside, you get excellent picture quality plus fast performance.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: was $249 now $149.99 at Best Buy

This heavily discounted Lenovo IdeaPad is just about the cheapest Windows laptop you'll find anywhere right now thanks to a $100 price cut in the Best Buy Back to School sale. With an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD don't expect high-end performance with this particular machine as it's very much a budget model. That said, if you're just looking for a laptop that can cover the bare essentials, this is a cheap and cheerful option.

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

Chromebooks are the perfect choice for college or school work thanks to their stripped-down software and superb battery life. This particular model is a mid-range HP Chromebook featuring an Intel N200 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage - decent specs that will run ChromeOS smoothly enough for most tasks. If you don't need a powerful machine for Windows apps then this particular model is a fine choice.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $629 now $399 at Best Buy

The best mid-range laptop deal in the Best Buy Back to School sale is this Dell Inspiron 15. While a little older now, you get a decent 12th gen Core i5 chipset here alongside 8GB of RAM and a sizeable 512GB SSD. Spending a little more gets you a spacious drive here as well as enough power for more intensive software like spreadsheets and productivity applications.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 laptop: was $899 now $649.99 at Best Buy

A great high-end choice that will easily see you through college, this Lenovo Yoga 7 features a speedy Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD. These superb specs can handle pretty much anything save intensive gaming sessions and this machine has a handy 2-in-1 design that allows it to fold into a tablet. Overall, this is a great deal for a machine with this amount of power and the latest specs.