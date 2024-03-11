Save up to $1,200 on the new MacBook Air M3 with this stunning deal at Best Buy

We rarely see big discounts on new Apple devices but there are some huge savings up for grabs on the latest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Best Buy – as long as you have an existing MacBook you're willing to trade in.

If you do, then you can head over to Best Buy to get the MacBook Air M3 from just $399. That's the minimum you can pay as the discount depends on the specification you're looking to buy and the MacBook you'd like to trade in. Ballpark figures given by Best Buy include up to $1,200 off with a MacBook Pro, up to $900 with a MacBook Air M2, and up to $350 off with any other MacBook such as the old Intel models.

As a bonus, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members get an extra $50 discount on all new MacBook Air M3 models. You can sign up for My Best Buy now to take advantage of that discount.

All things combined, that means the base 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage starts at $1,049. Add a $475 trade-in rebate for the MacBook Air M1 and you could walk away with a new device for $574.

So, if you've got an eye on upgrading, we recommend making use of this trade-in rebate as it'll be one of the best MacBook deals for some time.

MacBook Air M3: from $399 with trade-in at Best Buy

Best Buy is running an enhanced trade-in program alongside the launch of the MacBook Air M3 that can save you up to $1,200 on the new devices. On top of that, My Best Buy Plus and Total members save an extra $50 on both versions and all specifications. If you're a subscriber – and have an old MacBook to trade in – this is easily the best place to buy today. Be sure to check out the latest Best Buy discount codes before hitting that buy button for more ways to save at the retailer.

Before hitting that buy button, you can also read our MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) review and MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) review for our detailed thoughts on each device. Spoilers: they were very positive.

Both laptops were awarded a full five stars out of five for their excellent performance thanks to the latest M3 chip, impressive all-day battery life, slick design and terrific value for money. It's clear these will feature highly in our best MacBook and best laptop guides.