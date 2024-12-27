Look, I know 8TB of SSD storage just isn't enough for all your games, but this WD_Black SN850X SSD is $80 off during Newegg's 'After Christmas' sale

The WD_Black SN850X SSD is one of the most popular m.2 SSDs on the planet, thanks to its fantastic speed, compatibility, and high capacities. It can be pretty pricey on the high-end though, with the 8TB capacity drive with built-in heatsink approaching $700 at most retailers.

Now, you can get the 8TB WD_Black SN850X with heatsink for just $599.99 (down from $679.99) at Newegg during the retailer's after-Christmas sale. Even better, if you already have a built-in heatsink for your PCIe 4.0 slot, you can get the 8TB WD_Black SN850X without a heatsink for just $579.99 (down from $649.99) at Newegg.

If you're looking for even more capacity options, several smaller capacity versions are also on sale, though the deals aren't as good as you'll get with the two 8TB versions.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to find more deals on in your region)

Today's best WD_Black SN850X deal

WD_Black SN850X: was $679.99 now $599.99 at Newegg This 8TB WD_Black SN850X M.2 SSD is an absolutely gargantuan storage capacity for your PC, the kind of which you typically only see with spinning-disk hard drives. Unlike those, however, this drive offers performance more than 20 times faster, and it comes with a heatsink built in to manage heat if your motherboard doesn't have one preinstalled. Even better, it'll also work with PS5 consoles.

WD_Black SN850X: was $649.99 now $579.99 at Newegg If you already have a heatsink built into your motherboard's PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot, then the bare SSD stick for the WD_Black SN850X 8TB m.2 SSD is an even better value, thanks to this 10% savings over at Newegg for its After Christmas sales event.

More about this WD_Black SN850X deal

We never got the chance to review the WD_Black SN850X, but we did review its slightly slower variant, the WD_Black SN850, and found it to be one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives you can buy, with tested speeds living up to its claimed 7,000/5,100 MB/s sequential read/write speeds.

The SN850X, meanwhile, is essentially the same SSD, but with slightly faster read speeds and much faster write speeds, with a claimed 7,300MB/s sequential read speed and 6,600MB/s sequential write. Since we haven't tested this claim ourselves, I can only tell you what my PC building friends have told me, and they love this drive.

What's more, this is one of the very few 8TB M.2 SSD drives you're going to find, so if you have limited slot space but need more storage, this drive is a fantastic pick.

If drive capacity isn't as important to you, there might be better deals at lower capacities that would also be worth checking out (like the Samsung 990 Pro and similar).

More WD_Black SN850X deals

If you're not in the US, or you're in the US and are looking for other WD_Black SN850X deals than the ones above, check below for even more options on this fantastic SSD.