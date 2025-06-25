We're still a little way away from the full back-to-school sales season, but if you want to get a head start on purchasing some new tech for the upcoming year, then there are some excellent laptop deals in the latest Dell Summer Sale. I regularly search for the best laptop deals every week here at TechRadar, so I've used that experience to pick out the six best offers available now from the manufacturer that I think are worth buying.

In terms of power, functionality and value-for-money, it's going to be hard to beat this Dell 14 Plus for £649 (was £849).

The specs are outstanding for the price, including an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, plus it has the handy versatility of a 2-in-1 design so you can flip it around to tablet mode with a 14-inch touchscreen. It's a great all-around device, offering solid levels of performance for everyday use, work, video calls, streaming and multitasking.

For a cheaper option, I'd take a look at this Dell Inspiron 15 for £349 (was £499). The Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD has all the essentials covered if you need a capable everyday machine – and that big performance-boosting RAM is rarely seen for so cheap. Get it if you need an affordable device for daily use, light admin tasks and schoolwork.

I've picked out a handful of other options I recommend from the Dell Summer Sale at a variety of prices and performance levels – including an ultra high-end gaming laptop – so that should cover a lot of the bases. Check them out below.

The 6 best laptop deals in the Dell Summer Sale

Dell 14 Plus (2-in-1): was £849 now £649 at Dell Technologies UK Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Although you have to pay a bit of a premium for this 2-in-1 device, the Dell 14 Plus is a powerful laptop that's ideal for multiple uses. It boasts a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a reasonably large 512GB SSD for storage. Those specs can easily handle the majority of day-to-day tasks, light work, video calls, streaming, multitasking, and more. Plus, you get the convenience of flipping the device around into tablet mode for touchscreen controls.

Dell 16 Plus: was £999 now £699 at Dell Technologies UK Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB One of the best high-end options in the Dell Summer Sale is this configuration of the Dell 16 Plus. With a trio of premium components – including an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – you have everything you need to handle demanding workloads such as coding and content creation. The larger 16-inch display is ideal for these tasks, too, though it does hamper the portability a little.

Dell Inspiron 15: was £379 now £289 at Dell Technologies UK Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a cheap, everyday Windows laptop, then I recommend this Dell Inspiron 15 from the manufacturer's latest sale. It features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and a decent amount of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general use, admin tasks and light work.

Dell Inspiron 15: was £499 now £349 at Dell Technologies UK Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you need more power, Dell's latest laptop deals also feature this upgraded version of the Inspiron 15. With an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device to more comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, excellent multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times – all for a very competitive price.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,349 now £1,099 at Dell Technologies UK Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a great discount on one of the newer Dell XPS 13 models. As a Copilot Plus PC, it comes with one of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors that boast fantastic all-around performance and an exceptional battery life of around 17 hours. These are things we called out as the main positives in our Dell XPS 13 review, alongside the gorgeous 13.4-inch display and sleek overall design. It's a high-end premium device if you need speed, performance and responsiveness for coding, multitasking and creative tasks, all in a slick and slim chassis.