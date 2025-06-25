Dell launches huge summer sale with up to 25% off – see the 6 best laptop deals I'd buy
With prices starting from £289
We're still a little way away from the full back-to-school sales season, but if you want to get a head start on purchasing some new tech for the upcoming year, then there are some excellent laptop deals in the latest Dell Summer Sale. I regularly search for the best laptop deals every week here at TechRadar, so I've used that experience to pick out the six best offers available now from the manufacturer that I think are worth buying.
In terms of power, functionality and value-for-money, it's going to be hard to beat this Dell 14 Plus for £649 (was £849).
The specs are outstanding for the price, including an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, plus it has the handy versatility of a 2-in-1 design so you can flip it around to tablet mode with a 14-inch touchscreen. It's a great all-around device, offering solid levels of performance for everyday use, work, video calls, streaming and multitasking.
For a cheaper option, I'd take a look at this Dell Inspiron 15 for £349 (was £499). The Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD has all the essentials covered if you need a capable everyday machine – and that big performance-boosting RAM is rarely seen for so cheap. Get it if you need an affordable device for daily use, light admin tasks and schoolwork.
I've picked out a handful of other options I recommend from the Dell Summer Sale at a variety of prices and performance levels – including an ultra high-end gaming laptop – so that should cover a lot of the bases. Check them out below.
The 6 best laptop deals in the Dell Summer Sale
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Although you have to pay a bit of a premium for this 2-in-1 device, the Dell 14 Plus is a powerful laptop that's ideal for multiple uses. It boasts a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a reasonably large 512GB SSD for storage. Those specs can easily handle the majority of day-to-day tasks, light work, video calls, streaming, multitasking, and more. Plus, you get the convenience of flipping the device around into tablet mode for touchscreen controls.
Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
One of the best high-end options in the Dell Summer Sale is this configuration of the Dell 16 Plus. With a trio of premium components – including an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – you have everything you need to handle demanding workloads such as coding and content creation. The larger 16-inch display is ideal for these tasks, too, though it does hamper the portability a little.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
If you want a cheap, everyday Windows laptop, then I recommend this Dell Inspiron 15 from the manufacturer's latest sale. It features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and a decent amount of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general use, admin tasks and light work.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
If you need more power, Dell's latest laptop deals also feature this upgraded version of the Inspiron 15. With an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device to more comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, excellent multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times – all for a very competitive price.
Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a great discount on one of the newer Dell XPS 13 models. As a Copilot Plus PC, it comes with one of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors that boast fantastic all-around performance and an exceptional battery life of around 17 hours. These are things we called out as the main positives in our Dell XPS 13 review, alongside the gorgeous 13.4-inch display and sleek overall design. It's a high-end premium device if you need speed, performance and responsiveness for coding, multitasking and creative tasks, all in a slick and slim chassis.
Display - 18 inches
Processor - Intel Core i9
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 2TB
Graphics - Nvidia RTX 4080
When it comes to performance powerhouses for gaming then there's not much beefier than this Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop. With a souped-up Intel i9 processor and a high-end RTX 480 graphics card – alongside 32GB of RAM and a bulky 2TB SSD – it has enough juice to easily handle all modern games at mid-to-high settings. Plus, the large 18-inch and 165Hz display ensures smooth and responsive performance.
