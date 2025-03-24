Amazon warns customers about the Surface Laptop – and it’s not just bad news for Microsoft

A roadblock for the AI PC revolution?

Surface Laptop 7
(Image credit: Future)
  • The Microsoft Surface 7 has been labeled "frequently returned" on Amazon
  • No reason was officially given, but user reviews cite Arm-based incompatibilities
  • It's believed this could be happening due to more competition being available

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-powered Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 has been deemed "frequently returned" on Amazon.

Specificially, it's an Amazon listing for the Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) featuring a 15-inch touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite SoC, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Despite having nearly 400 user reviews, with an overall rating of 4.2 / 5 stars, the laptop appears to be returned often according to the retailer, with the disclaimer telling prospective buyers to "check the product detais and customer reviews to learn more about this item".

Detailed top reviews on the laptop from verified buyers have rated the Microsoft Surface 7 with five stars, with particular praise for the battery life. However, a common complaint is that "a lot of programs didn't work with Arm" which is something we've said in our own coverage.

In our five-star review, we praised the incredible performance, excellent battery life, great display, and solid pricing, with the only minor negatives being a lacking port selection, lack of an OLED variant and slight issues with the touchpad's sensitivity. With that said, why are users returning it so frequently? Amazon has not issued any reason why.

Another reason the Microsoft Surface 7 could see so many returns is that people could trade the device in for a computer with a competitor's chip. That's because AMD has made waves with its Ryzen AI processors, such as the coveted Ryzen AI Max+ 395, which has just arrived in some of the best laptops and best ultrabooks on the market. Those wanting superior performance for general computing, AI workloads, and greater compatibility may return to x86 architecture.

We can also look at the pricing of the laptop compared to its competition. This listing is available on Amazon with an MSRP of $2,099.99. However, the machine has been discounted by 26% to $1,544.83 for some time. It's possible that those who purchased it for the sticker price could have buyer's remorse, especially when weighing up against similarly priced options like the Arm-based MacBook Pro M4 (starting at $1,599 for the 14-inch model) which came out after the Surface.

Consumers still don't know what they're getting themselves into

If you've kept a keen eye on the laptops over the past 12 months, you'll no doubt have heard the buzzword "AI PCs" when it comes to Snapdragon X Elite, Ryzen AI, and Lunar Lake laptops in 2024 and 2025. There has been a wealth of promise in advertising around all the new tools you can use through having a dedicated NPU, and how many TOPs of performance you can expect from Qualcomm and the competition in general.

However, to the average everyday computing consumer, there's been no solid throughline in what this tech does, and what it can offer you, especially in the jump from traditional x86 architecture and over to Arm-based silicon. Yes, the latter can have superior battery life and snappier performance in isolation, but it comes at the cost of compatibility.

Windows on Arm has come a long way in the last year as more devices (like the Microsoft Surface 7) adopt it over x86-based alternatives, but you're still not going to get to do everything that you could on that architecture. A lot of popular software is yet to offer an Arm version, and it's not been communicated to hardware manufacturers what's available and what isn't.

As such, users could buy the Microsoft Surface 7 expecting it to do everything their old laptop could, and then be disappointed when they run into problems. If you're asking people to spend $2,000, they will want everything to be perfect out of the box, and a common understanding of differing architectures (and compatibility overall) just isn't going to happen overnight.

Aleksha McLoughlin
Contributor
