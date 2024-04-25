Superloop’s gigabit NBN plan just got an upgrade to 750Mbps – and it's still only AU$99

I would comfortably call myself an NBN expert. I’ve spent the better part of two years researching the best NBN plans and the latest deals, to the point where I know virtually every monthly cost and typical evening speed from various providers like the back of my hand.

Which is why I know without a doubt that this NBN 1000 plan from Superloop is outstanding value, delivering Australia’s fastest internet for an unbelievably low price. How fast? 750Mbps is now the figure Superloop advertises against its NBN 1000 plan, speed that sees it surpass Telstra for the first time.

Superloop | NBN 1000 | 750Mbps | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (for 6 months, then AU$109p/m) The best NBN 1000 plan just got even better thanks to an increase in the typical evening speeds you can expect to achieve up to a staggering 750Mbps. For a time, Telstra was the clear leader in this tier, but Superloop’s plan now blows it out of the water, and costs AU$61p/m less following introductory pricing.

Just six months ago, Superloop was only advertising 600Mbps at this same speed tier. But since the introduction of changes across the NBN infrastructure, which has included the removal of CVC charges, internet service providers are theoretically capable of delivering faster speeds than ever. And it seems Superloop is the first out of the gate.

I was a fan of Superloop’s ultrafast NBN plan back when it quoted 600Mbps during the typical busy hours of 7pm to 11pm, primarily because it cost just AU$99p/m for the first six months. Well, now the speed you can expect to achieve in the evening has increased by a huge 150Mbps, making the plan even greater value in my opinion, as Superloop hasn’t budged on the price.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home broadband, there’s never been a better time. In order to get connected to this Superloop NBN 1000 plan, you will need a fibre to the premises (FTTP) connection at home. If you don’t already have that, then you can take advantage of the NBN’s free fibre upgrade program. All you need to do is visit Superloop’s fibre upgrade page , place your order for this NBN 1000 plan (or at least a minimum of NBN 100) and you’ll have all the necessary equipment installed for free.

If 750Mbps broadband seems a bit excessive for your household needs, then be sure to check out this equally insanely cheap 250Mbps plan from Spintel.