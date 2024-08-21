Currys has an amazing deal on one of the best pair of headphones ever made. Grab them while you can!

In the fast-paced world of tech, it's rare to find a product that stands the test of time. And yet, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have done just that, remaining a top-tier choice for audio enthusiasts even today.

Ever since their release in August 2020, these critically acclaimed cans quickly became the gold standard for noise-cancelling headphones, with rave reviews from experts and regular users alike. And despite having a successor in the newer XM5s, they continue to outshine many newer competitors, offering a blend of cutting-edge features and tried-and-true performance that's hard to beat.

If that sounds like music to your ears, we have good news — Currys is currently offering an unmissable deal on the XM4s (dropping the price down from £229 to £199 for a saving of £30), which means there's never been a better time to experience what makes them so special.

Noise cancelling that still leads the pack

At the heart of the XM4's enduring appeal is its industry-leading noise cancellation. Powered by Sony's advanced QN1 processor, these headphones create a seriously impressive cocoon of silence around you, whether you're navigating a busy commute or trying to focus in a noisy café. The adaptive sound control takes things a step further, intelligently adjusting ambient sound settings based on your location and activity. In short, it’s like having a personal sound engineer working tirelessly to optimise your listening experience.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sound quality that stands the test of time

The audio landscape may have evolved since the XM4's debut, but these headphones continue to deliver a listening experience that's nothing short of exceptional. With support for LDAC technology, the XM4s can transmit three times more data than conventional Bluetooth, enabling high-resolution audio playback that rivals wired connections. Even your compressed music files get a boost, thanks to the evolved DSEE Extreme technology that upscales audio in real-time.

Pair this with the powerful 40mm driver featuring a Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragm, and you've got a recipe for audio that's rich, clear, and true to the artist's original vision Whether you're diving into the latest chart-toppers or revisiting classic albums, the XM4s ensure every note is reproduced with stunning clarity and depth, bringing new depth and wonder to your commute, at-home listening, and everything in between.

Smart features for the modern listener

The XM4s aren’t just about great sound — they’re packed with intelligent features that make your listening experience smoother and more intuitive. Take the Speak-to-Chat function, for instance. Start a conversation, and your music automatically pauses, allowing ambient sound in so you can chat without missing a beat. When you're done, the music resumes, all without you having to lift a finger.

The headphones are also smart enough to know when you're wearing them, thanks to a built-in sensor that pauses playback when you take them off. And with multipoint Bluetooth connection capabilities, you can seamlessly switch between two paired Bluetooth devices, perfect for those who juggle work and personal devices throughout the day.

(Image credit: Sony)

Comfort and battery life for the long haul

We expect our tech to keep up with our busy lives, and the XM4s deliver in spades. With up to 30 hours of battery life with noise cancelling on (extending to a mighty 38 hours with it off), these headphones are ready for marathon listening sessions. And if you're in a hurry, a quick 10-minute charge gives you five hours of playback — perfect for those last-minute dashes out the door.

Comfort hasn't been sacrificed in the pursuit of performance either. Super-soft, pressure-relieving earpads and a lightweight design ensure that the XM4s remain comfortable even during extended wear, making them ideal for long commutes or transatlantic flights. The classic, foldable design not only looks sleek, but also makes them incredibly portable, easily fitting into the included carry case for safe transportation. In fact, their foldable nature even gives them an advantage over their XM5 successors, which ditched the folding mechanism for a less portable design.

(Image credit: Sony)

Why buy in 2024?

With newer models on the market, you might wonder why the XM4s are still worth considering. The answer lies in their perfect balance of performance, features, and value. These headphones offer flagship-level quality at a price point that's become increasingly attractive, especially with Currys' current deals.

The XM4s continue to hold their own against newer models, including their successor. They offer the same excellent noise cancellation, superb sound quality, and smart features that made them revolutionary upon release. While newer models might boast incremental improvements, the XM4s remain at the forefront of what matters most — delivering an exceptional, comfortable, and long-lasting listening experience.

For travellers, music enthusiasts, podcast addicts, or anyone who values high-quality audio and effective noise cancellation, the WH-1000XM4 remains an excellent investment. They're a testament to Sony's audio engineering prowess, offering a listening experience that continues to impress years after their initial release.

The smart choice at Currys

Right now, Currys is offering an unbeatable deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4, making this the perfect time to elevate your audio game. Whether you're upgrading from an older pair of headphones or diving into the world of premium audio for the first time, the XM4s offer a combination of features, performance, and value that's hard to overlook.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of audio excellence. Head to Currys today and experience why the Sony WH-1000XM4 continues to be a stellar choice in 2024. Your ears will thank you.