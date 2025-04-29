What is a CUDA core? The Nvidia GPU technology explained

To understand CUDA cores, we first need to understand Compute Unified Device Architecture as a platform. Developed by Nvidia nearly 20 years ago, it's a parallel computing platform for purpose-built APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that lets developers access compilers and tools to run hardware-accelerated programs.

Supported programming languages for CUDA include C, C++, Fortran, Python, and Julia, with supported APIs including not only Direct3D and OpenGL, but specific frameworks such as OpenMP, OpenACC, and OpenCL. CUDA provides both low-level and higher-level APIs on its platform, with an ever-expanding list of libraries for generalized computing, which were previously only thought to be achieved through your computer's processor.

A CUDA core is a SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) processing unit found inside your Nvidia graphics card that handles parallel computing tasks; with more CUDA cores, comes the ability to do more with your graphics card. The number of CUDA cores in today's GPUs has steadily increased over the last 10 years, with top-end performers such as the RTX 5090 featuring 21,760 of them and the RTX 4090 using 16,384.

These two enthusiast-class graphics cards may be (primarily) marketed on their 4K and 8K gaming performance, but they're also aimed at tasks such as data science, video processing, encoding, rendering, and AI model training.