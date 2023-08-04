PowerColor blows it and reveals the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT weeks before its announcement

By John Loeffler
published

A PowerColor Radeon RX 7800 XT Red Devil product image accidentally posted to the company's site
(Image credit: PowerColor)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT has been accidentally revealed by PowerColor after the product page for the card appeared on PowerColor's website.

PowerColor, an AMD board partner (for now, anyway), accidentally posted the product page for the AMD graphics card, which we've been anticipating would launch this quarter. AMD hasn't actually announced the card yet, though, so the product page slip-up — first spotted by Twitter leaker All The Watts! and confirmed by Videocardz — essentially steps on AMD's eventual reveal.

Not only do we get a look at PowerColor's version of the card, but the product page also reveals the actual specs of the card.

The product page specs listing for the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

(Image credit: PowerColor, Via VideoCardz)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT leaked specs
GPU Navi 32
VRAM 16GB GDDR6
Stream Processors 3,840
Game Clock (Default) 2,210MHz
Game Clock (OC) 2,255MHz
Boost Clock (Default) 2,520MHz
Boost Clock (OC) 2,565MHz
Memory Clock 18.0 Gbps
Memory Interface 256-bit
Bus Standard PCIe 4.0

Needless to say, the product page was quickly taken down by PowerColor, but the damage, as much as it is, is already done. It is just one card though, and it's possible that AMD has other cards coming along with the RX 7800 XT, namely the AMD RX 7700 XT, so whenever AMD makes its announcement, it might not be entirely spoiled for Team Red.

  • This story is developing... <strong>
