PowerColor blows it and reveals the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT weeks before its announcement

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT has been accidentally revealed by PowerColor after the product page for the card appeared on PowerColor's website.

PowerColor, an AMD board partner (for now, anyway), accidentally posted the product page for the AMD graphics card, which we've been anticipating would launch this quarter. AMD hasn't actually announced the card yet, though, so the product page slip-up — first spotted by Twitter leaker All The Watts! and confirmed by Videocardz — essentially steps on AMD's eventual reveal.

Not only do we get a look at PowerColor's version of the card, but the product page also reveals the actual specs of the card.

(Image credit: PowerColor, Via VideoCardz)

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT leaked specs GPU Navi 32 VRAM 16GB GDDR6 Stream Processors 3,840 Game Clock (Default) 2,210MHz Game Clock (OC) 2,255MHz Boost Clock (Default) 2,520MHz Boost Clock (OC) 2,565MHz Memory Clock 18.0 Gbps Memory Interface 256-bit Bus Standard PCIe 4.0

Needless to say, the product page was quickly taken down by PowerColor, but the damage, as much as it is, is already done. It is just one card though, and it's possible that AMD has other cards coming along with the RX 7800 XT, namely the AMD RX 7700 XT, so whenever AMD makes its announcement, it might not be entirely spoiled for Team Red.