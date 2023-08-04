PowerColor blows it and reveals the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT weeks before its announcement
Whoopsie Devil...
The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT has been accidentally revealed by PowerColor after the product page for the card appeared on PowerColor's website.
PowerColor, an AMD board partner (for now, anyway), accidentally posted the product page for the AMD graphics card, which we've been anticipating would launch this quarter. AMD hasn't actually announced the card yet, though, so the product page slip-up — first spotted by Twitter leaker All The Watts! and confirmed by Videocardz — essentially steps on AMD's eventual reveal.
Not only do we get a look at PowerColor's version of the card, but the product page also reveals the actual specs of the card.
|GPU
|Navi 32
|VRAM
|16GB GDDR6
|Stream Processors
|3,840
|Game Clock (Default)
|2,210MHz
|Game Clock (OC)
|2,255MHz
|Boost Clock (Default)
|2,520MHz
|Boost Clock (OC)
|2,565MHz
|Memory Clock
|18.0 Gbps
|Memory Interface
|256-bit
|Bus Standard
|PCIe 4.0
Needless to say, the product page was quickly taken down by PowerColor, but the damage, as much as it is, is already done. It is just one card though, and it's possible that AMD has other cards coming along with the RX 7800 XT, namely the AMD RX 7700 XT, so whenever AMD makes its announcement, it might not be entirely spoiled for Team Red.
- This story is developing... <strong>
