Nvidia RTX 5000 GPUs: everything we know so far
What’s ‘Next’ for Nvidia?
Nvidia has revealed that its next generation of graphics cards, currently codenamed Ada Lovelace-Next, is projected to launch in 2025. The information was seen in a roadmap image presented by Nvidia during an AI training demonstration using Nvidia’s new H100 AI GPU.
The presentation didn’t give us much more information about Nvidia’s next-gen consumer GPUs, since the focus was on its enterprise-grade Hopper and Grace chips (the former of which powers the H100 card).
However, a 2025 launch suggests we might be waiting for a while - especially since that could only be for the flagship RTX 5090 and 5080, if previous generations are anything to go on. There are still unreleased GPUs in the current Lovelace generation, like the currently-AWOL desktop RTX 4050.
What can we expect from Lovelace-Next?
Obviously, I hope that a new generation of consumer Nvidia GPUs will deliver some of the best graphics cards we’ve ever seen, although fears are already circulating about pricing; after all, Nvidia took a lot of flak for its sky-high retail price on the flagship RTX 4090.
While 2025 sounds like a reasonable enough launch date for an RTX 5000 series of Nvidia cards, it’s possible - given the codename ‘Ada Lovelace-Next’ that this isn’t actually a whole new generation. It could instead signal a return of Nvidia’s previously-abandoned ‘Super’ GPUs, like the awesome RTX 2070 Super.
This could make sense given the choice of name, but it’s equally possible that Nvidia simply doesn’t have a codename for its next-gen GPU architecture yet - it’ll probably be called something like ‘Baer’ or ’Marconi’ based on Team Green’s inventor-inspired nomenclature. It’s also been suggested by some sites (including PCGamesN) that RTX 4000 Super cards could actually show up as early as this year.
In any case, it’s unlikely that many - if any, actually - of these planned GPUs will make it onto our best cheap graphics cards ranking. Nvidia has been consistently stepping things up in terms of power but also price, and I frankly tremble to imagine what an RTX 5090 Ti could cost.
Christian is TechRadar's UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.