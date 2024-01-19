Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super: everything we know

Now that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is officially inbound following its announcement at CES 2024, the consumer graphics scene is buzzing about Nvidia's next major GPU launch and how it will stack up against the current field of enthusiast-grade Nvidia and AMD cards.

Hot off the heels of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super (currently our top pick for the best graphics card of 2024), the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is expected to serve as the modern gateway to 4K gaming thanks to its strong specs, groundbreaking technology like DLSS 3.5, and mature GPU design like fourth-generation tensor cores and third-generation ray tracing cores, all powered by Nvidia Lovelace architecture.

And with the release of the new GPU being just over a week away at this point, there's a lot to dig into about what we know about this card and what we hope to see once it's released. So let's dig into Nvidia's next big GPU launch and see what we can expect to see from Team Green.

(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super: Cut to the chase

What is it? Nvidia's next premium-tier graphics card

Nvidia's next premium-tier graphics card When will it be available? It will launch on January 24, 2024

It will launch on January 24, 2024 What will it cost? US MSRP starting at $799 (about £640/AU$1,120)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is launching on January 24, 2024, according to Nvidia's CES 2024 announcement. This comes just one week after the launch of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super, which snagged the top spot on our best 1440p graphics card list as well as the best overall this month thanks to its stellar performance and more accessible pricing.

It also comes a week before the launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, which will go on sale on January 31, 2024.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super: Price

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super will have a US MSRP of $799.99 (about £640/AU$1,120), which is the same price as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti that this card replaces.

It's also sitting squarely across from the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT in terms of price, so the battle between these two GPUs will be an interesting one to watch once reviewers get their hands on it.

Given that the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super won't have a Founders Edition card, however, the MSRP on this card is really only that, a suggestion, and third-party Nvidia partners will be free to price their card however they see fit. Generally, though, you shouldn't expect prices to swing too far out of step with Nvidia's MSRP altogether, and there will still be some cards that will likely sell for $800 — especially non-OC cards and those lacking extra bells and whistles like RGB lighting.

(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super: Specs & performance

Fortunately, we know a good bit about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, thanks to Nvidia's CES announcement. Based on the AD103 graphics processor (built using TSMC's 5 nm process) the RTX 4070 Ti Super will feature an increase in CUDA core count over the RTX 4070 Ti's 7,680 CUDA core count. While not official, the rumor mill has the core count hitting 8,448, which puts it a little less than halfway between the RTX 4070 Ti and Nvidia RTX 4080's 9,728 CUDA core total.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super will also have a larger VRAM pool of 16GB GDDR6X, as well as a 256-bit memory bus, making it more than capable of gaming at 4K, especially with Nvidia's DLSS 3.5 next-gen upscaling tech. It will have a memory bandwidth of 672 GB/s and an average gaming power of 226W, though its TGP will be much higher, possibly up to 285W.

It is likely to be a triple-slot card, and given that it will be AIB-only, expect some chonky designs with this one. The 12VHPWR connection is all but certain as well, but that's pretty much par for the course at this point with Nvidia's GPUs.

There's not much we can say about performance without actually benchmarking the GPU ourselves, but given the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080, the 4070 Ti Super will obviously fall somewhere between the two. How well it stacks up against the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will be the biggest question though, especially as AMD has cut the price of its penultimate flagship GPU in recent months, making it a potentially much better value for entry-level 4K gaming thanks to its 20GB VRAM.