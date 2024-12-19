AMD looks to have scrapped its RX 7900 GRE – the graphics card that’s our current pick for best GPU

AMD has reportedly stopped production of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE

This is reflected in the mid-range GPU vanishing rapidly off the shelves

AMD is likely preparing the way for new RDNA 4 graphics cards

AMD is ditching the Radeon RX 7900 GRE from its current-gen GPU line-up, if fresh gossip from the grapevine is to be believed.

According to a report from Dutch tech site Tweakers, the RX 7900 GRE is now end-of-life, with AMD halting production of this graphics card.

Tweakers explains that it received a tip from a retail store that this was the case, with that outlet having heard from multiple suppliers that the 7900 GRE is effectively out of the mix.

Add plenty of salt, but if true, once existing stock has sold through, it’ll be curtains for this popular GPU. (The RX 7900 GRE is, in fact, still currently our top pick of the best graphics cards out there).

The site clarifies that AMD will continue to support the card with its software (driver updates), as would clearly be expected.

Tweakers further notes that AMD didn’t reply to requests to confirm that the RX 7900 GRE had been discontinued, but that’s not surprising, we wouldn’t expect Team Red to do so.

The report also observes that stock (presumably in The Netherlands) is dwindling, and the lack of availability backs up the notion that this RDNA 3 GPU – which was first introduced as an Asia-only model, before releasing globally – is on the way out.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Stock has indeed all but vanished

Hopping on over to Newegg in the US, we note that there’s only one model of RX 7900 GRE left on sale – the Acer BiFrost spin on the AMD GPU – with all the others now out of stock. Micro Center looks to be out of stock almost entirely, too, so this graphics card does indeed seem to be vanishing. Going by reports, stock has been dwindling over the past month or two.

Why might AMD be canning our favorite GPU of the moment? Well, it could be something to do with yields of the Navi 31 chip, meaning the silicon that doesn’t make the cut for higher-end RX 7900 models – which would be repurposed for the GRE – has simply run out.

Of course, production of Navi 31 is likely being scaled back anyway, as we have new RDNA 4 graphics cards rumored to be launching in Q1 of 2025. Those will supposedly include the RX 8800 XT (and more), with that GPU possibly making the RX 7900 GRE redundant in terms of its value proposition.

In short, this is another sign that a potent mid-range offering is due imminently – AMD will supposedly reveal its new RDNA 4 GPUs at CES 2025, with the boards launching soon after – and we can’t wait to see how those RX 8000 models shape up.

Via VideoCardz