AMD announces CES 2025 launch event on January 6, 2025 – and drops a heavy hint that new RDNA 4 GPUs will be revealed

AMD announced its CES 2025 event will happen on Monday January 6

Jack Huynh, SVP of Computing and Graphics, will helm the press event

Huynh dropped a heavy hint on X that we’ll see RDNA 4 graphics cards

AMD has revealed when its press event is happening at CES 2025, and dropped a heavy hint that we will indeed see RDNA 4 desktop graphics cards at the show.

Notably, the event, which is scheduled for Monday January 6, 2025, at 11am PT (2pm EST, 7pm in the UK), is not referred to as a keynote. Also, rather than being delivered by CEO Lisa Su, it’s Jack Huynh, SVP and GM, Computing and Graphics at AMD, who will be presenting Team Red’s latest goodies.

The official AMD web page for the event just went live (as VideoCardz noticed), but that doesn’t give us anything beyond the date, and the teaser that we’ll get to “hear how AMD is expanding its leadership across PCs and gaming.”

However, in a post on X, Huynh specifically mentions AMD’s “next generation of innovation across gaming” which surely refers to the firm’s RDNA 4 GPUs, and likely new APUs too.

Save the date 🗓️Join us for the @AMD Press Event on Monday, January 6, at 11 AM PT.Excited to share the stage with some incredible special guests as we unveil our next generation of innovation across gaming, AI PC, and commercial. You won’t want to miss it! 🎮💻✨Catch the… pic.twitter.com/IadsTDZfTxDecember 3, 2024

As we’ve heard before, RDNA 4 GPUs are rumored for CES 2025, as well as a bunch of Ryzen processors that’ll be of interest to gamers – including Strix Halo laptop APUs and Ryzen Z2 flavors for handhelds.

On top of that, we should see other mobile APUs and the Ryzen 9950X3D plus 9900X3D processors, and more besides. It’s going to be an event jam-packed with product launches if the grapevine is correct.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Exciting times, especially if latest RDNA 4 rumors are right

Earlier this year, the hope was very much that AMD would push out new RDNA 4 graphics cards – which will purportedly only land in the mid-range this time around, with no challenger for Nvidia’s next-gen flagship – late in 2024.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Obviously that didn’t happen, and as noted, rumors have been saying for some time now that we’ll see these graphics cards at CES 2025. If there’s one key piece of AMD’s next generation of gaming, it’s RDNA 4, so Huynh’s comment pretty much solidifies all the evidence around the launch of what could be the RX 8800 XT (and likely a partner GPU, such as the 8700 XT perhaps).

In theory, the 8800 XT could turn out to be a big leap in ray tracing performance for AMD – if fresh speculation is right – and a good upgrade for rasterized (non-ray tracing) frame rates, too. As ever, a lot will ride on the price tag Team Red pins on the GPU, and whatever else RDNA 4 might have to offer.