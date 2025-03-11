I've looked through all the available RX 9070 XT pre-builts and this is the gaming PC I'd buy with my own cash

In between tracking stock on where to buy the RX 9070 XT, I've been keeping an eye on Newegg, Best Buy, and other leading retailers for good pre-built options. You know, just in case we all decide to throw in the towel while waiting for stock and buy a whole new PC.

There are quite a few good options today, but If it were my cash, I'd probably buy this CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme for $2,129.99 at Best Buy.

It's not the cheapest RX 9070 XT pre-built on the market (Newegg has options starting at $1,799), but I think you get a good bang for the buck with this one - primarily because it also features a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D chipset.

For those not in the know, the 9800X3D is pretty much the best processor you can buy right now for gaming so it's the perfect accompaniment to the RX 9070 XT. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD right out the box, which should set you up for a few good years down the line without any upgrades needed. All in all, this is a great option if you're willing to fork out the cash for a brand new gaming PC.

Today's best RX 9070 XT gaming PC

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme: $2,129.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB SSD If you're clamouring for one of the latest AMD RX 9070 XT graphics card, this CyberPowerPC pre-built is easily one of the best choices on the market currently. Not only do you get the XT graphics card here but this machine also comes packed with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D - one of the very best processors for gaming on the market. Put together, alongside 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, this is one very capable machine indeed.

If you'd prefer to build your own machine, then I recommend checking out our where to buy the RX 9070 XT live blog. I'm updating that page daily with updates for both the US and UK, trying to help our readers snag one of these incredibly in-demand cards.

Right now, availability remains incredibly thin on the ground in the US but recent restocks at Newegg this week have shown that there are some signs of hope for gamers. If you're willing to wait, then hopefully it won't be too long (less than a month or two), before you can get a card for your machine.