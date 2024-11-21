I've been tracking gaming PC deals all year and this RTX 4080 Alienware Aurora is the best I've seen for Black Friday
An RTX 4080 Super PC for just $1,999? I'll take it
Black Friday is a fantastic time to consider upgrading your PC - especially when you can find deals on high-end machines like this Alienware Aurora R16 for $1,999 (was $2,799) at Dell.
This is one of the cheapest gaming PCs I've ever seen to feature a high-end GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card but this machine also manages to pack in a Core i9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Put together, these are extremely impressive specs for the price and more than enough to tackle even the most graphically intensive games.
Generally speaking, Alienware gaming PCs are at their cheapest in the Black Friday deals season so it's a good time to buy. We'll likely see a new generation of RTX 5000 series GPU in the new year at some point, but I'd still highly recommend this machine as a worthwhile purchase. Not only is it a good candidate for an update, but the RTX 4080 Super will last you a few good years down the line yet either way.
Today's best Black Friday Alienware PC deal
Graphics card: RTX 4080 Super
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900F
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB SSD
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better high-end pre-built gaming PC deal over Black Friday than this heavily reduced Alienware Aurora R16 in the Dell Black Friday sale. At $600 off, you get a great deal here considering it includes an RTX 4080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a Core i9 chipset. Granted, the chipset is a little older but it's still an amazing pairing with the RTX 4080 for high-end performance right out of the box.
If the above deal is a little too pricey for your tastes, then another great option today is this Alienware Aurora R16 for $1,399 (was $1,999). This slightly lower-end configuration features an RTX 4070, Intel Core i7-14700F chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. They are, like the above-featured deal, absolutely outstanding specs for the price.
Conversely, if you're really looking to break the bank, then today's Black Friday deal at Dell on this super high-end R16 configuration with an RTX 4090 for $2,999 (was $3,999) is also worth a look. Alongside an extremely powerful GPU, this config also features an i9-14900KF chipset, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD - again, for a decent price thanks to today's massive discount.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.