An RTX 4070 Ti Super gaming PC for just $1,399? Nope, this isn't a drill folks
Hurry if you want to get this incredible value Alienware PC
Looking for an exceptionally good value gaming PC deal this Amazon Prime Day? You may be surprised to find that the best deal today isn't from Amazon - it's this incredibly well-priced Alienware Aurora R16 for $1,399 (was $1,999).
As deals editor at TechRadar, usually I don't recommend Alienware gaming PCs until they get price cuts because they nearly always get deals sooner rather than later. Right now, this is one of those moments where I've found a great deal on a machine that's easily beating the rest of the competition.
Not only does this machine feature a decent Intel Core i7-14700F chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, but it's also one of the cheapest gaming PCs I've ever seen to feature an RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card. This is the headline spec and easily the main selling point of this particular deal.
You may not be a huge fan of Alienware cases or the overall design of the machine, but you really can't argue with an RTX 4070 Ti Super gaming PC for under $1,300. Usually, you're looking at paying at least $1,800 if not more for these specs so I'd highly recommend this one above all other gaming PC deals this Amazon Prime Day.
RTX 4070 Ti Super gaming PC deal
Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop: was $1,999 now $1,399.99 at Dell
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super
Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB SSD
This is quite simply an awesome deal on a specced-out Alienware gaming PC; one I spotted when our sister-site PCGamer covered it the other day. This is, so far, the cheapest gaming PC I've ever seen to feature a powerful RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card - a component you rarely see on machines under $2,000. Not only that, but you get a decent chipset as well as enough RAM and storage to get you gaming out of the box. For outright value, I don't see anything that can challenge this machine at other retailers currently.
