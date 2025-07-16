Gamers, stock up. Top-tier gaming accessories are up to 35% off at CORSAIR
Sounds like it's time for an upgrade
You level up in-game all the time. Shouldn’t you be doing the same on-desk? That’s the simple premise behind Corsair’s latest wave of summer discounts. They’re targeted at PC gaming peripherals—and we have all the offers you need to pull the trigger.
Get up to 35% off gaming accessories at Corsair. With deals on headsets, keyboards, and mice, you're guaranteed to find an accessory to supercharge your setup. Read on for our top picks.
Our top picks from the Corsair accessories sale
VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS SE High-Fidelity Gaming Headset, Gunmetal
This best-in-class headset delivers 7.1 surround sound and exceptionally clear sound. With a high-resolution wireless connection, you can get as animated as you like without having to worry about trailing cables.
£129.99 (was £199.99)
VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS High-Fidelity Gaming Headset, White
If you're looking for a high-fidelity audio experience with all-day comfort, then this premium headset with foam earpads and hyper-fast connectivity is the set to go for.
£119.99 (was £179.99)
RGB Headset Bundle - HS80 RGB Wireless Headset and RGB Headset Stand
A bundled headset and stand that deliver incredible 7.1 surround sound with a high-quality wireless connection. It also comes with a stand so you can make sure your headset will always be there when you need it.
£139.99 (was £199.98)
FPS Gaming Bundle - K70 MAX and M75 Air Ultra-Lightweight Mouse
Another bundle, this time for a gaming-ready keyboard and mouse. The keyboard is a magnetic mechanical one with adjustable Corsair MGX switches. The mouse is ultra-lightweight, which makes it ideal for quick movements.
£239.99 (was £319.98)
FPS Gaming Bundle - M75 Air Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse and MM500v2 Mousepad
A fantastic bundle deal that provides a lightweight gaming mouse for superfast gaming and a hybrid cloth gaming mouse pad for superior performance.
£109.99 (was £139.98)
This Corsair accessories sale ends on the 29th of July, so if you're looking to supercharge your desk setup, then now's the time to do it. If you'd like to explore other ways to save, then check out our dedicated Corsair coupon codes hub. We keep this updated all year round so you never pay more than you have to.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
