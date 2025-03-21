New leak suggests AMD's working on an Arm-based processor to rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series

News
By published

More about "Sound Wave"

AMD Ryzen AI
(Image credit: AMD)
  • AMD's rumored "Sound Wave" chip is claimed to be an Arm-based APU
  • It's believed to feature "RDNA 3.5+" CUs that are "enhanced" for machine learning
  • MLID's sources allege the chip will feature 16MB Infinity Cache

Alleged new information has been uncovered about the rumored AMD "Sound Wave" APU, claiming it will be more towards machine learning, with "enhanced RDNA 3.5" CUs.

The news comes from reliable hardware leaker Moore's Law is Dead in a new YouTube video, with a long list of updated specs cited from "Late March 2025". It's a substantial update on the previous rumor that we covered back in March 2024.

Previously, it was believed that AMD's Sound Wave processor would be a Zen 6 mobile chipset. However, it's now claimed by MILD that the processor will be an Arm-based APU, similar to the likes of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X lineup instead.

Specifically, MLID's sources claim that AMD's Sound Wave APU will be built on a TSMC 3nm node, targeting 5-10W form factors, with two performance cores, four efficiency cores (six total), and 4MB of L3 cache. Crucially, it's alleged that there will be four RDNA 3.5 CUs with "improved ML Performance" which has been given the name of "RDNA 3.5+" unofficially, to denote a difference from the current RDNA 3.5 CUs available on chips.

Its capabilities for AI computing appear to be a main focus, as can be evidenced by the supposed "4th Generation AI Engine" backed by 16GB LPDDR5X-9600 RAM which is said to be for the "Standard" systems. MLID does not know if the newer RDNA 3.5 CUs will allow for FSR 4. However, gaming appears to be a secondary concern for this silicon.

An interesting development for the Sound Wave APU is that it will allegedly feature 16MB of Memory Access at Last Level (MALL) cache (known to AMD users as Infinity Cache) which is unusual for a 5-10W APU. It's curious because "Strix Point" does not have this, which is reportedly "documented" by MLID.

MLID later points out how the AI engine, CPU, and GPU will all work on the same controller, so having the extra bandwidth of 16MB Infinity Cache shared between them could be beneficial, even on such a modest chip.

AI computing without the power draw

While it's still early days for Sound Wave, all the rumors we've heard from the chipset sound as though it's primarily being geared around AI workloads without the (usually) high power draws of rival hardware. 16MB of Infinity Cache doesn't sound too dramatic an inclusion at first, however, that's before taking into account that the chip is only rated between 5-10W TDP.

Additionally, the RDNA 3.5+ CUs could be a big driving factor in AI workloads, depending on how optimized they really are for machine learning. With a 2026 release date claimed, it's unlikely we'll receive official word from AMD any time soon, but we now know it could be an optimized Arm-based APU rather than the chip that ushers in Zen 6 as we previously thought.

You may also like...

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin
Contributor

Formerly TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, Aleksha McLoughlin is now a freelance writer and editor specializing in computing tech, video games, and E-commerce. As well as her many contributions to this site, you'll also find her work available on sister sites such as PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Android Central. Additionally, more of her bylines can be found on Trusted Reviews, Dexerto, Expert Reviews, Techopedia, PC Guide, VideoGamer, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 could power the latest generation of powerful mini PCs
The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 dominates as the "most powerful" APU on the market, but its competition is questionable
An AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT on a table
What to expect from AMD in 2025
AMD logo
Mysterious die set to feature in AMD's Instinct MI400, its next blockbuster APU which could power El Capitan's successor
A man riding a rocket with the AMD Ryzen logo on the side.
AMD raises the bar for gaming on lightweight laptops – its new Strix Halo chip could run games better than an Nvidia RTX 3060
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super on a desk
What to expect from Nvidia in 2025
An AMD Ryzen processor slotted into a motherboard
Future AMD-powered gaming handhelds and notebooks could miss out on a key feature – and it might be a deal breaker for gamers
Latest in CPU
AMD Ryzen AI
New leak suggests AMD's working on an Arm-based processor to rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series
AMD Ryzen 9950X3D chip next to its packaging on a pink table
Asus' AI Cache Boost promises to "pump up" your AMD Ryzen 9000 processor's AI performance
An AMD Ryzen processor slotted into a motherboard
Future AMD-powered gaming handhelds and notebooks could miss out on a key feature – and it might be a deal breaker for gamers
John Loeffler holding the Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Great news! The best gaming CPU ever made is finally available for its original launch price again
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 could power the latest generation of powerful mini PCs
The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 dominates as the "most powerful" APU on the market, but its competition is questionable
Intel Lunar Lake concept
Intel's Panther Lake processors won't arrive until Q1 2026 - corroborates previous delay rumors despite former Intel CEO's promise of 2025 launch
Latest in News
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Samuel and Romy standing very close together in A24&#039;s Babygirl movie
Everything new on Max in April 2025, including A24's Babygirl and The Last of Us season 2
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD’s secret weapon against Nvidia seems to be stock – way more RX 9070 GPUs are rumored to be hitting shelves than RTX 5000 models
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
AMD Ryzen AI
New leak suggests AMD's working on an Arm-based processor to rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series
Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi presenting customization options in iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
iOS 19: new features, a new design, and everything you need to know
More about cpu
AMD Ryzen 9950X3D chip next to its packaging on a pink table

Asus' AI Cache Boost promises to "pump up" your AMD Ryzen 9000 processor's AI performance
An AMD Ryzen processor slotted into a motherboard

Future AMD-powered gaming handhelds and notebooks could miss out on a key feature – and it might be a deal breaker for gamers
Image of Link 360 2C webcam

On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale
See more latest
Most Popular
Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
This top WordPress plugin could be hiding a worrying security flaw, so be on your guard
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Samuel and Romy standing very close together in A24&#039;s Babygirl movie
Everything new on Max in April 2025, including A24's Babygirl and The Last of Us season 2
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD’s secret weapon against Nvidia seems to be stock – way more RX 9070 GPUs are rumored to be hitting shelves than RTX 5000 models
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
Cisco smart licensing system sees critical security flaws exploited
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #384)
A collage of Mikey Madison&#039;s Anora, Sadie Sink&#039;s O&#039;Dessa, and Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked
7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 21)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #1153)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #650)
Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi presenting customization options in iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
iOS 19: new features, a new design, and everything you need to know