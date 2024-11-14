AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D is hot stuff - literally, as one has just burnt out a motherboard

AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D has just burnt out on an MSI X870 motherboard

The user on Reddit reports an error code of ‘00’, indicative of a CPU issue

There’s currently no confirmation from AMD on whether this is an issue on its end

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D has been the recipient of much acclaim thanks to the upgraded 3D V-Cache for gamers, placing it at the top of our best gaming CPUs ranking. However, one troubling user report has revealed the processor burned out on an AM5 motherboard socket. Could this be an error on AMD’s part?

The unlucky Reddit user shared images showcasing the new 9800X3D processor with burn damage, along with the MSI Tomahawk X870 motherboard socket burnt out with bent pins. The user also mentioned a ‘00’ error code that appeared when attempting to post (power-on self-test) their new chip.

The 00 error code can indicate a random boot or CPU issue (it’s a fairly common error code), and Wccftech noted that other users had posted about the same code on the Tomahawk X870 over on MSI’s own forums, though it’s unlikely those users had the same issue. We’ve seen a familiar matter occur with the 9800X3D’s predecessor (the 7800X3D), which left users with burnt processors and motherboards (eventually fixed via BIOS updates for multiple mobo partners).

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Wccftech claims the motherboard could hold responsibility for the burnout issue in this instance, with the assumption that the X870 pushed voltages through the gold contact pads ‘excessively’, leading to the CPU burning out. However, some commenters in the Reddit thread have also speculated that the board itself was defective based on the images provided by the affected user, since it appears that part of the socket’s plastic casing is chipped - therefore preventing the chip from being properly seated in the socket.

There’s ultimately no confirmation as to whether the blame for this lies with AMD, MSI, or the PC user themself. Still, one thing we can say is that this certainly wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for users of newly launched AMD processors.

Should you still buy the Ryzen 7 9800X3D now?

Aside from the supposed burning issue, getting your hands on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is already a tough mission - it’s currently sold out completely and new stock isn’t expected to arrive until December. Not only are you up against high demand, but scalpers have already made the new processor their latest target.

If there is a serious underlying issue here, stock delays could actually work in your favor if you’re hoping to pick up this speedy new gaming CPU. If Wccftech is correct and the burnout was indeed caused by excessive voltage, we could see it fixed via a BIOS software patch by MSI by the time a new batch of stock arrives.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re hoping that this is just an isolated issue that doesn’t indicate more serious problems, as spending hundreds of dollars on new hardware just for it to die on you almost immediately isn’t ideal, to say the least…