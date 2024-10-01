The eye-watering prices of Asus’s new intel Arrow Lake Z-series motherboards will set you back even more in an already expensive new gen of computing

Asus’s new range of Intel Arrow Lake gaming motherboards has just been (unofficially, so take a pinch of salt here) revealed, and they suggest that the days of motherboards being among your new gaming rig’s cheaper components are gone.

The flagship Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Extreme is expected to cost $1,112 (£887, around AU$1,723), with the cheapest of the new lineup being $268 (£214, around AU$415).

If you’re planning on buying one of the new Intel Core Ultra 9 285 Arrow Lake desktop CPUs, you’ll definitely have to factor in the added cost of one of ASUS’ next-gen Z-series motherboards. This is because Intel’s new Arrow Lake processors will require their LGA1851 sockets.

The prices were revealed by X user @momomo_us, with a series of screenshots showing prices of the full range. US retailer HSSL has also listed the next-Arrow Lake motherboard prices for its US market.

At $1,112, the most expensive board on the list, the Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Extreme, will set you back around $100 more than its predecessor the Z790 Extreme. Perfect for high-performance builds, the Z890 Extreme will set you up for any future upgrades. Expect a plethora of connectivity options, support of DDR5 memory, insane overclocking capabilities, PCIe Gen 5, and Wi-Fi 7.

Lots of features, lots of dollars

The Asus ROG Z890 Apex, designed for extreme overclocking (particularly memory), features only two stability-enhancing DIMM slots. While it’s still up there in pricing ($812 approximately), it's second only to the Maximus. It’s the most ideal for the overclocking connoisseurs aiming to break overclocking records. Of all Asus's next-gen Z-series boards, which see roughly a $100 increase from their respective predecessors, the Z890 Apex sees a $200 increase from the ROG Z790 Apex. This is indicative of it supporting Intel’s next-generation Arrow Lake processors, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and expanded PCIe Gen 5 support.

It’s not all doom and gloom and more room in your pockets, though, as the lineup contains at least some more affordable options. Asus debuts its new Z890 Max Gaming WiFi 7 line, priced at $268 (£213.93, around AU$415). This is presumably Asus's way of ensuring customers can get one of the latest Intel CPUs without paying for the less necessary features of its premium ROG series. With its Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, consumers can enjoy faster and more reliable wireless connectivity.

Whichever motherboard you opt for, even the “budget-friendly” Max Gaming Wi-Fi 7 still costs a fair bit, so be prepared for a very expensive upgrade when you decide it's time to finally get a new CPU for your rig.